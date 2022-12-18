FRANCIS KOSTER: What if your kid said ‘I believe it is not dangerous if I cannot see it.’

You are surrounded by family, friends and neighbors who are people of goodwill and who would help if they saw you facing an issue like seeing your little kid standing alone in the middle of the street or an angry person waving a baseball bat in the neighborhood. And you would jump in help them if you could see they needed it.

Heading off climate change is not likely to call you to action because you cannot see many of the threats. The good news is that the solutions are all local.

When scientists talk about climate change, they warn us about a limit to how much climate changing gas we can have in our atmosphere before things turn very bad. The level was at 317 in 1958, and has risen to 400 today — and is rising faster. The latest calculations show us crossing into an area of great worldwide pain and suffering in about 10 years — somewhere around 2030-2035.

How old will your kids/grandkids be in 2030-35?

One of the major causes of this threat rise is increasing amounts of a gas called methane in the atmosphere right over your head.

Methane (also called “natural gas” because it is made by nature) is not only sneaky because it is invisible, it is dangerous because it is around 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide and does its lifetime damage over about 12 years. This means if we stop the methane leaks, we will slow down climate change a lot.

The United States is the second largest methane emitter in the world. There are three main sources: Leakage from the oil and gas pipelines, landfills and cattle farms.

Gas pipelines: If we find the sources of leaking natural gas in our community pipelines and get them plugged, the terrible damage they would have created will be prevented.

An image shows leaking natural gas from underground pipes. Created 10 years ago by Professor Nathan Phillips from Boston University and Professor Robert Jackson of Duke University and a group of students, it shows 3,356 leaks in Boston.

These kind of leaks are all around us — and the older the town, the more there are.

This would be a great project for area colleges and universities. A good example is underway at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, where students lead city residents on discovery walks using visual cues and meters to spot leaks. We could do that here.

Landfill dumps: The last major target is landfill dumps. All that garbage you put out every week gets put in the ground, rots, and makes methane. Most of North Carolina’s 1,000 landfills operators just let it leak. In some cases, they catch it and burn it.

There are many such projects already in operation, including one at the Concord Speedway. This project is run by Republic Services, which has earned over $50 million dollars since it started. They expect their income to double in the next five years. Another example is Wake County, where a private firm will invest $30 million to capture methane, generate electricity, and spilt the profits with the Wake County.

Rowan County has ambitions of taking gas it already captures and using the fuel to run electrical generators, but it will be a challenge to get all the needed approvals. The project will require some aggressive local leadership.

Cattle farms: In America, about one-third of all methane emissions are from cattle. They eat plants, and pass out methane. There are a number of research projects going on around the world trying to figure out how to fix this. The most promising seems to be adding about a cup of something made from seaweed to their diet (like Gas-X or Mylanta from your neighborhood pharmacy) that reduces the cows’ production of gas. Agriculture annually brings almost $146 million to Cabarrus and Rowan counties. Unlike the gas industry, and landfills, which may save money by plugging leaks, the farmer does not get a boost in profit from solving the problem. Good for society and the world, but no incentive for the farmer. That needs to be fixed.

This would be a great project for Agriculture Extension to work on with some of our state’s research universities and the North Carolina Research Campus.

We are facing a very dangerous situation caused by invisible gases, but we are not helpless. Will you step up and join others to rescue the kids from a life-altering threat?