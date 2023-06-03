Having grown up reading the Independent Tribune, it is nice to be home. My name is Chris Miller and, as of Tuesday, I’m the newest reporter with the paper.

I had spent the past four years as a reporter for the Stanly News and Press, also known as the SNAP, in Albemarle.

I am excited but anxious to be covering the county I have always called home. There is a certain pressure that simply did not exist in Stanly County, as very few people knew me before taking the position; that is certainly not the case here, as I have many family and friends in the area.

A 2009 Concord High School graduate (Go Spiders!), I received a degree in political science at N.C. State before spending a year traveling the country helping people impacted by natural disasters as part of FEMA Corps (under the umbrella of AmeriCorps, a national service organization).

I later received my master’s degree in Journalism from the University of Maryland. While there, I worked for the Capital News Service, the school’s news organization. While based in Annapolis, I traveled the state, covering several beats including culture, immigration and entertainment.

I was fortunate that many of my stories ran on the Associated Press wire and were featured in papers across the country, including the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times and the Charlotte Observer (which was really cool).

Following my time in Maryland, I spent about a year serving as a substitute teacher with Cabarrus County Schools (which I really enjoyed. I still see former students who remember “Mr. Miller.”) before working for the SNAP in January 2019.

As the paper’s only news reporter, I wrote more than 2,100 stories, covering everything from town councils, the school board and the county commissioners, to the ongoing opioid epidemic, new businesses, environmental pollution problems in Badin and, of course, the Covid-19 pandemic.

As important as it is to report on what happens during city council or school board meetings (which I will be doing), I think in-depth features spotlighting a diverse spectrum of citizens are often the articles that resonate with people the most.

In a county with a population of more than 230,000 people, there is a lot going on. To that end, I encourage people to let me know what is happening in the community. I can't cover something that I don't know about.

If there is someone with a unique hobby or interesting job or a teacher going above and beyond for his/her students, please let me know about it. If there is an eclectic business that is about to open, send me the owner’s contact information. My email is cmiller@independenttribune.com

Many of the articles I’m most proud of during my time with the SNAP originated from people contacting the paper with an idea for a story.

I have always enjoyed speaking with people with interesting and important stories and helping make sure their voices get heard. That is whole point of working in this industry.

Journalism provides a microphone to those whose voices would likely otherwise go unheard. That’s the real value of our work and that’s what I plan to continue to do at the Tribune.

Thanks.