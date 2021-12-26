In H.O.P.E.- 10 steps to successful child raising

My natural born child turned 18 this month, so I am reflecting on a lifetime of lessons I’ve learned from being his mother. It’s a bittersweet thing, seeing your child grow into manhood before your eyes. While I pine for that little man who stole my heart, he desires nothing more than freedom and independence, fast cars, and pretty girls. He’s still a Mama’s boy, but don’t tell him I told you that, lol.
I’m sharing my top ten pieces of advice of navigating a lifetime of child raising, things I wish someone would have told me. Hopefully someone can learn from my mistakes.
1. Remember in the tough times that ‘this too shall pass’. It all happens much quicker than you can imagine. Embrace the bad days along with the best ones.
2. Toddler Diarrhea is a thing. Common, but rarely discussed. Limit all juice and fruits when they are under the age of three.
3. Organize all the pictures and videos as you go. Trust me, they will overwhelm you when it’s time to make that Senior video or collect the embarrassing clips you need for the day they marry!
4. It does take a village. Surround yourself with other Mom’s, join your local Mom’s club. Harrisburg Mom’s Club was priceless to me, an instant support group with dozens of friends, resources and play dates.
5. Follow your gut. It’s always spot on with accuracy once you give birth. Trust it, listen close, and it will tell you. Don’t doubt yourself, no matter what an in-law or neighbor might advise.
6. Nighttime rituals, as time consuming and exhausting as they can be, are healthy for both of you and as soon as they say goodnight without a bedtime story or snuggle, you will miss those days more than you realize.
7. Make your home and your hugs the safest place, so they feel secure enough to bring friends over, and will always come back.
8. Self-care, aromatherapy and staying active is a mom’s secret to survival - good for the whole family. It’s like putting your oxygen mask on first.
9. Use those baby mama superpowers for UBER good. Everything you say or do will be duplicated for centuries. No pressure, just remember that you have generational impact on the world at large.
10. Don’t worry, God’s got this. His plan will unfold as it should. Believe deeply, pray diligently, and stay grounded in your faith. That will keep you out of the worry circle at the family reunions. (And one more - Go to all the reunions or organize your own. Family matters!)
Tracy Himes is a local author and speaker and operates TracyHimes.com and WarandPennies.com. In H.O.P.E. is In Honor of People Everywhere.