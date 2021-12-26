In H.O.P.E.- 10 steps to successful child raising

5. Follow your gut. It’s always spot on with accuracy once you give birth. Trust it, listen close, and it will tell you. Don’t doubt yourself, no matter what an in-law or neighbor might advise.

6. Nighttime rituals, as time consuming and exhausting as they can be, are healthy for both of you and as soon as they say goodnight without a bedtime story or snuggle, you will miss those days more than you realize.

7. Make your home and your hugs the safest place, so they feel secure enough to bring friends over, and will always come back.

8. Self-care, aromatherapy and staying active is a mom’s secret to survival - good for the whole family. It’s like putting your oxygen mask on first.

9. Use those baby mama superpowers for UBER good. Everything you say or do will be duplicated for centuries. No pressure, just remember that you have generational impact on the world at large.

10. Don’t worry, God’s got this. His plan will unfold as it should. Believe deeply, pray diligently, and stay grounded in your faith. That will keep you out of the worry circle at the family reunions. (And one more - Go to all the reunions or organize your own. Family matters!)

Tracy Himes is a local author and speaker and operates TracyHimes.com and WarandPennies.com. In H.O.P.E. is In Honor of People Everywhere.