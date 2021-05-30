In H.O.P.E.: As the world opens

Have you felt it? My lungs feel refreshed, nurtured by my ability to take a deep breath and inhale the hope in the air. We’ve turned the page on this COVID crisis, and our new normal, post-pandemic world is opening up.

The awakening of our feeble world will bring changes we cannot imagine. Get ready for a rollercoaster of regulation, and plenty of the highest highs, coupled with belly churning dips and turns to the right, left and back again. It will be a crazy ride, but hopefully much more fun than the turbulent year we survived.

Most of us are looking forward to visiting friends and family that we have missed spending time with, and some of us are anxious about that endeavor. Travel is uncertain, gas lines are compromised, and being on the road with traffic and congestion may feel overwhelming if you’ve stayed home most of the year. But family is worth it, so load up with lavender oil on your trips and plan ahead for every contingency.

Here’s a real time example: My cousin Ricky just got back from a 10-day trip to Hawaii, and somehow ended up with the wrong type of negative COVID test, and even with proof of vaccination he was sequestered on the island in a mandatory 10-day quarantine. Don’t do that.