In H.O.P.E.: As the world opens

Have you felt it? My lungs feel refreshed, nurtured by my ability to take a deep breath and inhale the hope in the air. We’ve turned the page on this COVID crisis, and our new normal, post-pandemic world is opening up.
The awakening of our feeble world will bring changes we cannot imagine. Get ready for a rollercoaster of regulation, and plenty of the highest highs, coupled with belly churning dips and turns to the right, left and back again. It will be a crazy ride, but hopefully much more fun than the turbulent year we survived.
Most of us are looking forward to visiting friends and family that we have missed spending time with, and some of us are anxious about that endeavor. Travel is uncertain, gas lines are compromised, and being on the road with traffic and congestion may feel overwhelming if you’ve stayed home most of the year. But family is worth it, so load up with lavender oil on your trips and plan ahead for every contingency.
Here’s a real time example: My cousin Ricky just got back from a 10-day trip to Hawaii, and somehow ended up with the wrong type of negative COVID test, and even with proof of vaccination he was sequestered on the island in a mandatory 10-day quarantine. Don’t do that.
The issues surrounding vaccinations have created division (as if we didn’t have enough of that these past four years). Mask wearing is an ever-shifting question of who, when and where, and the mask police have recruited sweet little ladies, grumpy old men and even some friendly neighbors. Be kind. Understand that people are misinformed, confused, angry, hurt and grieving. Share a genuine smile. We all need more of those.
I am optimistic by nature, but more so now than I have been in years. Positive vibes are my jam, and I feel them all around. My boys attended a live Stanley Cup hockey playoff game with 12,000 fans and were in their live sports element. I completed the Muddy Princess 5K with 14 of my favorite people and hundreds of other pink laden ladies, and even the mud felt cleansing. Those precious new memories with family filled my soul. Yesterday I walked the mall, browsed the bookstore and met a friend at Panera. Be still my heart.
There’s so much to look forward to – live music, filled stadiums, outdoor festivals, family and business reunions, blockbuster movies on the horizon and upcoming television season premieres (we can’t wait for the Ozarks and Yellowstone to reconvene, both of which taught us the art of binge watching).
Don’t be surprised when people meet you and reveal their vaccination status with their name. It’s totally appropriate to not respond and keep your health choices to yourself. I just nod, smile and say, “Oh, okay!”
Rest assured things will be in big demand this summer, and it could be months or years before we catch up on things that have been postponed. Remember that the DMV driving tests are backlogged, passports have expired, the IRS is a hot mess, Real IDs are required, dental appointments and just about everything in the medical world will be longer lead times.
There will be more road construction, and traffic, both of which add to traveler’s stress and road rage, so allow for extra time (and more of that lavender oil, it’s why they make car diffusers). Orders for building materials will be another issue; if you need to buy products or services, be prepared to wait.
Remember that the polarized nation is still healing and have grace. If you’re reading this, you’re able to say that you survived a global pandemic. Now, it’s time to thrive. Let the hope of a better future fuel your spirit and spread it like the good news we all crave.
Tracy Himes, In Honor of People Everywhere (In H.O.P.E.), is an author, speaker and storyteller and operates TracyHimes.com and WarandPennies.com.