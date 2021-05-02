In H.O.P.E.: Learning to walk, running to relax

If I told you that working out could be meditative, would you be more interested in doing it daily? Relaxation while exercising was a foreign concept I couldn’t wait to incorporate. Is there a chance I could love to run and find that sweet spot they talk about? Did I hear that I could walk fast or run and relieve stress at the same time, almost to the point of complete body relaxation? It’s true.

My friend, Amy Peacock, is a Master Certified Chi Instructor, and she recently brought her magic touch to my neighborhood. A small group gathered on a gorgeous spring day with a collective purpose: to learn proper form when moving. The lessons were vast and incorporated principles that create a more balanced life. Beyond the foundations of joint alignment, rhythm, cadence, step form and shoe types, I learned that my life could be healthier with proper body movement and reduce the chance of injury or even help me recover from prior injuries. I had no desire to run, but in the days following our Chi workshop, I found myself eager to jog. It’s a surprising “side effect”.