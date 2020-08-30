In H.O.P.E: The Drama in our DNA

Have you taken a DNA test yet? Or have you heard that story of a friend who did, only to discover they were not who they thought they were? The outcomes from these popular genetic tests rip the bandage off the age-old question of “Who am I, really?”
I’m always in favor of the truth, but not everyone agrees with my idealistic philosophies when it comes to family dynamics. If you order your own test, be prepared for anything. There’s no denying the truth when you see results from a certified lab, and there’s no going back to that familiar uncertainty that may have served you well thus far. You will be exposed to your new identity, face to face with your new self in a foreign mirror. And she just might insist that everything change.
Here’s a look back at my DNA drama, a classic example of why these tests matter:
From as far back as I remember, I was told that I was “chosen.” “Adopted.” “Special.” But the whole truth is, I wasn’t any of those things.
When I was 22 years old, I found out half of the story. My biological mother was on her deathbed on the other side of the country, and I got the phone call. She wasn’t a stranger. She had not been unfit or unwilling to keep me, so why hadn’t they already told me? What was I missing? I had so many questions. They all loved me, and did the right thing on my behalf, but never told me the truth. Everyone knew my story except me.
They kept me in the dark to protect me, but at the time it felt more like betrayal than protection. It was my story, unique to me and only me, but everyone else knew before I did. Throughout the physical shock, I went through the gamut of emotions — rage, gratitude, curiosity, guilt, confusion, joy — and back again. It was hard to be bitter when I had been so very blessed, and was even harder to explain to anyone why I would be bitter at all. I hadn’t had a sordid past with an evil family. My mom lavished attention on me and my daddy was everything to me, but I had blinders on in my happy bubble. I didn’t want for much, but I did miss out on knowing. There’s more to that than meets the eye, which is why now I’m an advocate for the whole truth, and nothing but. That’s where DNA tests come in.
Three decades after the first discovery, technology offered me one last shot at the rest of the answers I had been denied. I ordered a “23 and Me” test kit and spit in the tube, mailing it off to seal my fate to science, hoping it would shed light on my biological father. And it did! I found a second cousin in my paternal bloodline, and we discovered our great-grandfather in common, but beyond that, we couldn’t connect any dots. There are multiple possibilities on a second-cousin level, and if living relatives don't take the test, you may never find the truth.
The following year I asked for an “Ancestry” DNA test kit for my birthday, hoping their larger database would result in more options. After months of deliberation, I spit into another plastic container. Soon, the results came in, and I had new relatives on the list. I was giddy, ready to know the truth, but afraid to unlock the unknown. Would this be another disappointing dead end or the beginning of something big? It turned out to be the latter, luckily enough. Very big.
The rest is history in the making. I’ve got five families, so plenty of stories I will be sharing, even as they unfold. If you have DNA drama, please reach out so we can compare crazies. I embrace all the drama these days and welcome the truth. It is designed by its very nature to set us free. So for now, I must soar.
Tracy Himes, In Honor of People Everywhere (In H.O.P.E.), is an author, speaker and storyteller and operates TracyHimes.com.
