In H.O.P.E.: Trauma hides in the tummy

While you may not be adopted or suffer from a belly that’s bigger than you want, your gut could still be the culprit that clings to your trauma and is holding you back from comprehensive and happy health. We now know that gut health is directly tied to overall wellness, and your immune system relies on it to be healthy and functioning as intended. Without a healthy digestive system, we are doomed for disease and health issues that show up throughout the body and in multiple organs.

There are more neurological connections from the gut to the brain than vice-versa, which explains why brain fog is also a side effect of our American diet. Gut tissues form a close relationship with cognitive function and can affect your daily mood. “Leaky gut” sounds gross, but it’s not a medical diagnosis. Leaky gut is a condition many of us have, when there are gaps in the intestines that allow bacteria and other toxins to pass into the bloodstream. It keeps serotonin levels down and causes systemic inflammation, as well as skin problems and seasonal allergies, and much more.

So eat your vegetables and do some self-reflection on deep seated trauma that could be affecting your gut. I highly recommend the “Grief Recovery handbook” to identify your life’s losses; it offers a specific plan to deal with loss in a methodical, healthy way that helps you recognize and embrace your trauma. It’s part of you, like your belly. It doesn’t serve you to stay under the proverbial rug, so get it out and rub it like a Buddha. Lovingly, and knowingly.

Tracy Himes, In Honor of People Everywhere (In H.O.P.E.), is an author, speaker and storyteller and operates TracyHimes.com and WarandPennies.com.