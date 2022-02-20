In H.O.P.E.: Writing for the heart – a lost art

The power of a personal message, written by a loving hand using actual ink and paper, is in a league of its own on the stage of modern communication. But like many other popular traditions, writing by hand – and heart - is a dying art.
Think of the last mailed letter you received or sent. Can you even remember? If we don’t resuscitate the old-fashioned practice of sending a note, the gesture may meet its demise within the current generation of communicators. It will not seem practical to a child who grows up texting to take the time or make the effort, but it is important to try and convey the message of why they should bother.
Physical letters can't be lost in a server, or among thousands of digital files, or altered by accidental edits. Handwritten notes will pass the test of time and serve curious minds to come. Everyone loves a story about finding treasures in an old box in the attic, and there is something magical that happens when a note is unfolded, and words are read. The voice comes to life in your heart, much like perfect harmony would to your ears. Soothing, comforting, loving. I would bet that written notes have lasting effects more powerful than all the texts, emails, and voicemails you will ever receive, combined. Because nobody will likely see them ever again.
A written word feels better to the eyes and the soul, like the personal gift that it is. My most prized possessions are stored away in a fireproof safe. My brother’s revealing 99 letters from Vietnam, with the “Free” postage, my Daddy’s letters he wrote Mama when he was in the Navy, especially the one that ended with, "I love you" in his salutation repeated 12 times after which he added, “very, very, very, very, very, very, very much”. Every sweet note my husband ever wrote me, including one that stays in my wallet at all times. Precious and few are the moments we share in print.
I’ve saved dozens of letters from my childhood best friend (shout out to Betty Boop!) after we moved 500 miles apart. We navigated our pre-teens through ice cream cone stationary filled with dairy delights that dripped into their matching envelopes. Those letters carried our dreams and secrets up and down the East Coast with 8 cent stamps. That was 50 cents ago, and practically the only way to communicate since long-distance telephone calls cost more than the average family could afford.
As I get older and wiser, I realize the incredible value of these ancient treasures written a lifetime ago, in a lost era, and all that they mean to me today. It's never too late to impart the wisdom of the written word to our children or bless an elder with a kind note. Get a roll of stamps and devote them to a bigger purpose. Together you can leave a legacy with a few deliberate words. For less than a dollar, it may be quite priceless for some sentimental fool like me.
Tracy Himes, In Honor of People Everywhere (In H.O.P.E.), is an author, speaker, and storyteller and operates WarandPennies.com and TracyHimes.com.