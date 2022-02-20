In H.O.P.E.: Writing for the heart – a lost art

The power of a personal message, written by a loving hand using actual ink and paper, is in a league of its own on the stage of modern communication. But like many other popular traditions, writing by hand – and heart - is a dying art.

Think of the last mailed letter you received or sent. Can you even remember? If we don’t resuscitate the old-fashioned practice of sending a note, the gesture may meet its demise within the current generation of communicators. It will not seem practical to a child who grows up texting to take the time or make the effort, but it is important to try and convey the message of why they should bother.

Physical letters can't be lost in a server, or among thousands of digital files, or altered by accidental edits. Handwritten notes will pass the test of time and serve curious minds to come. Everyone loves a story about finding treasures in an old box in the attic, and there is something magical that happens when a note is unfolded, and words are read. The voice comes to life in your heart, much like perfect harmony would to your ears. Soothing, comforting, loving. I would bet that written notes have lasting effects more powerful than all the texts, emails, and voicemails you will ever receive, combined. Because nobody will likely see them ever again.