In Honor Of People Everywhere…(In H.O.P.E.) - On the business of writing

How hard can it be, writing? First, there’s writing. Then, there’s the business of writing. Both are harder than they look.
“Write a book,” they said for years. Now they ask, “When’s that book coming out?”, and yes, my friends and family have been patient and supportive along the way. “What’s taking so long?” they genuinely want to know. The answer includes a bazillion parts and pieces. Sometimes, it takes a lifetime to come together. And then it takes another lifetime to make it good enough to call yourself a writer and share it with another set of eyes.
After at least a dozen drafts – digital and printed – I thought my debut novel was complete two years ago, and literally wrapped it in a bow and put it under my Christmas tree in 2019. As we planned to launch the book in late March 2020, the world had other ideas in the works. And as the pandemic put a halt to my speaking engagements for the year (now two), I found buckets of blessings in the chaos of those days. My book begged me to be different.
I wasn’t sure why; I just knew I didn’t like the finished draft. I consulted an editor who is also a military veteran and Author, and she advised me to ‘write the book you want to write.’ That released something deep inside me that I had locked up for 20 years which became an integral part of the story, and the hardest part to write. Grief and trauma were hidden and carried all those years by yours truly without any awareness of the pain they caused me. Now the raw truth is on the page, and out of my system, resulting in a cathartic process that I never saw coming. Hopefully, the same truth will serve the reader and fulfill the higher purpose of the book. I love the final version of the story, not because of the words I wrote, but because of what happened to me as I wrote them.
Now that I have finished writing what I wanted to write, I must get down to the business of writing. Whether I self-publish or traditionally publish, there is an abundance of business decisions and actions ahead of me. Time to engage my left brain for a bit.
Developmental editing. Copy editing. Back copy. Formatting. Finding the right agent, or publisher, or book launch team. Sell the book, either way, by knowing my market, and comps, establishing a marketing plan, laying out a promotional map that includes speaking on stages, traveling, book signings, not to mention mastering my website SEO, and increasing social media engagement. Queries, synopses, and proposals, oh my!
Never underestimate the power of words or the hard work it takes to get them out of you and onto a page. God willing, we will see War and Pennies in print one fine day - with my brother giving me a piggyback ride on the cover, circa 1965 - and learn a thing or two about the price of silence, and the healing power of our own words.
Tracy Himes is a local speaker on environmental topics and operates TracyHimes.com and WarandPennies.com. In Honor of People Everywhere (In H.O.P.E.).