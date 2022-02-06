In Honor Of People Everywhere…(In H.O.P.E.) - On the business of writing

How hard can it be, writing? First, there’s writing. Then, there’s the business of writing. Both are harder than they look.

“Write a book,” they said for years. Now they ask, “When’s that book coming out?”, and yes, my friends and family have been patient and supportive along the way. “What’s taking so long?” they genuinely want to know. The answer includes a bazillion parts and pieces. Sometimes, it takes a lifetime to come together. And then it takes another lifetime to make it good enough to call yourself a writer and share it with another set of eyes.

After at least a dozen drafts – digital and printed – I thought my debut novel was complete two years ago, and literally wrapped it in a bow and put it under my Christmas tree in 2019. As we planned to launch the book in late March 2020, the world had other ideas in the works. And as the pandemic put a halt to my speaking engagements for the year (now two), I found buckets of blessings in the chaos of those days. My book begged me to be different.