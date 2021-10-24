In Honor Of Planet Earth…(In H.O.P.E.): Music Therapy for the Soul and Brain

Instead of a formal living room, we have a music room. Surrounded by several 45 RPM vinyl records I grew up with, a large vinyl decoration reads, “Music is the language of the soul”. It is prominently displayed and earned a permanent place on the wall, because the message resonates deep within me, and I never want to forget it.

On a recent business trip, I attended two live concerts in one week and nothing has felt so good in years. I’m still smiling, and there’s a pep in my step that has been missing since well before the pandemic. Music to me is like a long, hot soak in a bathtub, a full body massage for my nervous system, a form of self-care like no other indulgence.

Live music in particular allows us to feel the sound and transform into song. Deep inside, your organs sense the beat of a good drum, and if you don’t get chill bumps during a tight harmony, you may need a spiritual retreat or a reset on your equilibrium. I’m just saying.

One study by Goldsmith’s University in London measured psychological well-being after following 60 adults with heart rate monitors and found going to concerts may be better for your mental health than a walk with your dog or a session of yoga. They all improved mood but watching live music for even 20 minutes a day boosted overall happiness levels by 21 percent.