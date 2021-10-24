In Honor Of Planet Earth…(In H.O.P.E.): Music Therapy for the Soul and Brain

Instead of a formal living room, we have a music room. Surrounded by several 45 RPM vinyl records I grew up with, a large vinyl decoration reads, “Music is the language of the soul”. It is prominently displayed and earned a permanent place on the wall, because the message resonates deep within me, and I never want to forget it.
On a recent business trip, I attended two live concerts in one week and nothing has felt so good in years. I’m still smiling, and there’s a pep in my step that has been missing since well before the pandemic. Music to me is like a long, hot soak in a bathtub, a full body massage for my nervous system, a form of self-care like no other indulgence.
Live music in particular allows us to feel the sound and transform into song. Deep inside, your organs sense the beat of a good drum, and if you don’t get chill bumps during a tight harmony, you may need a spiritual retreat or a reset on your equilibrium. I’m just saying.
One study by Goldsmith’s University in London measured psychological well-being after following 60 adults with heart rate monitors and found going to concerts may be better for your mental health than a walk with your dog or a session of yoga. They all improved mood but watching live music for even 20 minutes a day boosted overall happiness levels by 21 percent.
Music therapy is a clinical and evidence-based use of intervention in therapeutic settings. The aroma of music enters your ears and infiltrates your brain without you even trying. A good show can alleviate stress with sights, sounds and the effects they create in your body. Watching talent perform on stage, hearing instruments belt flawless tunes and singing along are all ways to boost your mood in an instant. There is no cheaper or better therapy for your mental wellness.
I attended a private event by One Republic, got as close to stage as possible and even though I celebrated alone, the party with thousands of strangers fed my soul with the first note. I had a front row seat to joy. Unlimited, three-dimensional, unabated joy.
A few days later, I was thrilled to find front row seats to Little Big Town with Caitlyn Smith at an iconic venue in Salt Lake City. Caitlyn opened the show with an acoustic guitar with her country-informed adult pop style, and sultry sounds that I had not heard before in a live setting. She is a singer-song writer who released her solo debut when she was only 15 years of age, her talent is incredible, and I became an instant fan.
When Little Big Town took the stage, my levels of cortisol dissolved to zero, my adrenaline kicked in and I danced and sang the rest of the night. I’ve been a fan for years, so when I found out they were coming to Charlotte this month, and Greensboro soon, I signed up to be a superfan. You should, too.
Our home is filled with music, all types, and sources, for the quality is not what matters to me. Even Alexa or YouTube can deliver the goods of a live show. Just ask for 70’s music, or smooth Jazz, or whatever feels good in the moment, and you can be transformed. When in doubt, turn it up, or buy the tickets. Bathe yourself in the mood-lifting properties only found in sound.
Tracy Himes is a local author and speaker and operates TracyHimes.com and WarandPennies.com.