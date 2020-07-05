Independence is about standing up for our values

Independence Day is one of the most important holidays in our country, as we commemorate the founding of our nation and all those who have sacrificed for our freedoms. Like many of you, this weekend I spent time celebrating with my family and reflecting on all we have to be thankful for as Americans. While most things feel different this year due to COVID-19, this year’s celebration also felt different due to the challenging time our country faces. With so much negativity on the news and in our communities, sometimes it is easy to take for granted all we have been blessed with in our country that make it the greatest on Earth.
On July 4, 1776, our courageous Founding Fathers declared independence from Great Britain. These men were not perfect. But they risked their lives and laid the foundation for our republic and established a country which, governed by the people, could rise to meet challenges and form “a more perfect union” with each passing generation.
Throughout our history, we have continued this mission, and like all meaningful endeavors, many mistakes and shortcomings have occurred along the way. However, what makes our country so strong is the constant quest to fix our mistakes and continue to strive for that more perfect union.
Our Constitution has been amended 26 times. We became a more perfect union when Republicans passed the 13th Amendment and ended slavery. And again, when Republicans passed the 15th Amendment allowing any citizen the right to vote regardless of one’s race.
Our union was still in need of reform when it was led by the brave women and men who fought for the 21st Amendment, granting women the right to vote.
I believe we are currently on the brink of another opportunity to take a great stride forward in our pursuit of a more perfect union. Our nation is simultaneously experiencing two historic moments. One, a global pandemic that has taken the world by storm and changed the way we live our everyday lives; the other a renewed awakening of the human spirit to address injustices that have plagued our society for far too long as we reaffirm our commitment to the belief that “all men are created equal.”
As we navigate this time in our country, however, I fear a rising movement to disregard our founding and our history. This movement paints democracy and capitalism as evil, while saying socialism is a positive path forward for our country. Make no mistake, socialism has destroyed countries and would turn our freedom into oppression. Democracy and capitalism, on the other hand, are the greatest agents for peace and prosperity throughout the history of the world.
Sadly, these American values are under attack.
Yet just as patriots and proud Americans have done throughout our history, I believe it is time once again to stand up for our values and defend our system of self-government and determination. We must educate and remind all those who would seek to destroy our history and way of life that America has never been perfect, but we have always worked together to improve. The statues of men and women who have contributed to our history may not have been perfect either, but they contributed to our constant struggle to achieve a more perfect union.
As we reflect on this Independence Day holiday, let us all renew our determination to defend our democracy and protect our freedoms. Let us also honor all those who have served in our armed forces and who fight every day to keep our country safe. May we never forget we are able to live in a safe and free country because of their sacrifice and service.
We may not be perfect, but I am proud to live in a country where we can continue to work with one another to build a more perfect union.
Richard Hudson represents North Carolina’s 8th District, which covers Cabarrus and other counties.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!