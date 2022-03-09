INTERFAITH COLLECTIVE: Fishers of men answering the call to justice

Many would have you believe that Jesus is calling Peter to a life of evangelism. As the bumper sticker puts it, “You catch ‘em. I’ll clean ‘em. - God.” This understanding completely misses the point even while doubling down on the more disturbing aspects of the metaphor.

Peter was a poor fisherman who lived in the northern part of Israel. The economic burden of traveling to Jerusalem to make sacrifices to God would have been prohibitive for many in his situation. When Peter says he’s a sinful man, he may have had moral failings in mind, but it’s just as likely that he’s confessing to not having the resources to partake in the purifying rituals of the temple establishment. Peter may not have been confessing that he was a bad person. Peter was likely confessing that he was poor. And in the world as he knew it, a powerful religious leader did not associate with someone like him.