INTERFAITH COLLECTIVE: Fishers of men answering the call to justice

The Christian Church has for too long failed to live up to its calling to promote justice and build equity. The call to justice is central to the work of Jesus. Despite this, we drag our feet and equivocate.
Let me provide one example that hits close to home. In 1996, the governing body of the United Methodist church mandated that all annual conferences (our regional associations) and every church develop “concrete programs of anti-racism training.” In 2021 the Western North Carolina Annual Conference began requiring clergy to participate in an anti-racism training program for the first time. I’m grateful for this step. But I also have to ask why it took 25 years.
If I had to hazard a guess, I imagine some might respond that the work of the church is about saving souls, not engaging in divisive matters of justice. Some evangelical Christians have argued that when the church gets involved in the realm of justice it withers and dies, especially where there are political implications. I wonder if anyone told Jesus that?
In the gospel of Luke we come across the story of the calling of Peter; a story that directly relates justice to evangelism. Peter is reluctant to follow Jesus. Even after witnessing a miracle, Peter tells Jesus, “Go away from me, Lord, for I am a sinful man.” However, Jesus wins Peter over with a well-known, but much misunderstood statement. Jesus says, “Come with me and I will make you fishers of men.”
Many would have you believe that Jesus is calling Peter to a life of evangelism. As the bumper sticker puts it, “You catch ‘em. I’ll clean ‘em. - God.” This understanding completely misses the point even while doubling down on the more disturbing aspects of the metaphor.
Peter was a poor fisherman who lived in the northern part of Israel. The economic burden of traveling to Jerusalem to make sacrifices to God would have been prohibitive for many in his situation. When Peter says he’s a sinful man, he may have had moral failings in mind, but it’s just as likely that he’s confessing to not having the resources to partake in the purifying rituals of the temple establishment. Peter may not have been confessing that he was a bad person. Peter was likely confessing that he was poor. And in the world as he knew it, a powerful religious leader did not associate with someone like him.
The world as Peter knew it was not what scripture envisioned though. Amos 4 tells us, “Hear this word… you who oppress the poor and crush the needy… the time will surely come when you will be taken away with hooks, the last of you with fishhooks.” Jeremiah 16 reads, “But now I will send for many fishermen,’ declares the Lord and they will catch [the evil and unjust].” Ezekiel 29 depicts Pharoah as a sea creature and states that he will be dragged out of the Nile by fish hooks.
Fish hooks give me the heebie-jeebies. Even before I understood that Jesus was referring to other scripture in calling Peter to be a fisher of men, I struggled with the idea that being “caught” could be a good thing.
I wrestle with the violence in these images. But when Peter heard Jesus say, “I will make you fishers of men,” do you think he heard an invitation to evangelism or a call to enact justice?
Peter is convinced to go with Jesus because Jesus responds to Peter’s confession of poverty with the statement that God identifies with the plight of the poor and the oppressed. Peter follows Jesus because Jesus tells him he can be a part of building a more just world. The evangelism in this passage is because of Jesus’ identification with the plight of the poor and the oppressed, not in spite of it.
As the church we need to reclaim our calling to confront injustice in the world. If you are a United Methodist like me, I’d invite you to participate in our anti-racism training as a good first step. If you’re not a United Methodist, there are numerous other similar opportunities like Racial Equity Cabarrus locally. We need to recognize that Jesus calls us first justice. True evangelism will occur when our efforts to build a world of equity and healing resonate with others, just as it did with Peter.