INTERFAITH COLLECTIVE OF CABARRUS COUNTY: Faith and colonialism

Or maybe those reactions came out of the absolute certainty that I was damned for being Jewish, consigned to burn in hell. After all, it was, for some people I met, their job to save me from such a fate.

I come from a religious culture that doesn’t define a person’s identity by belief or faith. Being Jewish is part ancestral heritage, part commitment to a set of premises about how to co-create a just world, part cultural practices that may not have to do with forms of organized worship, and part spiritual experience. I could call myself Jewish based on any one of these elements and be proud to make that claim.

I am.

So when there was yet again some attempt to convert me, to get me to believe that I had to accept a certain belief and profess a particular faith, I felt, I admit, disrespected at best and assaulted at worst. God knows, over the past twenty centuries, Jews have been converted (or killed) at the point of a sword, tied to a stake laid round with wood so they could be burnt alive, or tortured to death. Forcing Jews to abandon their people, their cultural practices, their ideas, and their spiritual identity has not been exceptional.

Jews are hardly alone in living through this sort of thing.