INTERFAITH COLLECTIVE OF CABARRUS COUNTY: Faith and colonialism

Over three decades ago, I moved to Concord. A particular kind of conversation unfolded every time I met someone new. I’d say hello, not “hey,” and introduce myself. That was enough to make it clear to my conversation partner that I was not born in North Carolina. The conversation began right there.
New acquaintance: “You aren’t from around here, are you?”
Me: “That’s right. I was born in Minnesota and raised near Chicago.”
Acquaintance: “What church do you go to?”
Me: “I don’t. I go to a synagogue. I’m Jewish.”
Most of the time, a rather uncomfortable silence ensued. Sometimes, though, I’d be invited to go to church with my new acquaintance.
That invitation, no matter how kindly meant, would effectively end the conversation for me.
I have frequently found myself becoming some kind of prize for Christians I meet. The fact that I was interested in religion (a subject I teach) made me a prime target. After all, I like to talk about spiritual experience. As a result, my Christian conversation partners inevitably decided that I was unhappy in some way, that I was searching for the “right” answer to my musings and my questions. I seemed ripe for the picking. And let’s face it, from such a Christian perspective, when a Jew comes around to accept Christian truth, that’s a cause for celebration, right?
Or maybe those reactions came out of the absolute certainty that I was damned for being Jewish, consigned to burn in hell. After all, it was, for some people I met, their job to save me from such a fate.
I come from a religious culture that doesn’t define a person’s identity by belief or faith. Being Jewish is part ancestral heritage, part commitment to a set of premises about how to co-create a just world, part cultural practices that may not have to do with forms of organized worship, and part spiritual experience. I could call myself Jewish based on any one of these elements and be proud to make that claim.
I am.
So when there was yet again some attempt to convert me, to get me to believe that I had to accept a certain belief and profess a particular faith, I felt, I admit, disrespected at best and assaulted at worst. God knows, over the past twenty centuries, Jews have been converted (or killed) at the point of a sword, tied to a stake laid round with wood so they could be burnt alive, or tortured to death. Forcing Jews to abandon their people, their cultural practices, their ideas, and their spiritual identity has not been exceptional.
Jews are hardly alone in living through this sort of thing.
Colonialism and spreading the Word has gone hand in hand. White European Christians labeled the peoples they encountered as primitive, backward, and in desperate need of salvation. Economic exploitation of colonized land and colonized bodies was coupled with spiritual coercion. Whole peoples -- peoples of color, we should note -- were converted to Christianity, and often by use of brutal force.
In America, Native American children were stolen from their parents and forced to abandon their communities, their language, and their culture so they could be educated as Christians. Black men, women, and children were stolen from their lands and forced to convert to Christianity on the slave ships that would bring them to a living hell on earth. In that hell, their bodies were exploited for the sake of the white Christians who made every effort to strip them of language, practice, and communal identity.
These endeavors rested on using Christian texts to justify and support the degradation of people of color.
Such endeavors are not a thing of the past. White Christians of our own time work to control and dominate people of color in this country. They deploy a range of tactics, including voter suppression, the denial of Medicaid expansion, and refusing to make law enforcement accountable.
The truth of America’s history of systemic racism is neither taught nor understood in their world, for then they would have to address the role White Christians took in its making.
My black Christian colleagues sometimes struggle with what kind of Christians they can be after acknowledging how their own history and heritage was suppressed -- even erased. They ask: what can a Black Christianity look like that acknowledges and honors their wisdom, their cultural diversity, their peoplehood? How could a Black Christianity begin to treat the wounds inflicted on Black people by white Christianity?
I do not know the answers to those questions.
I do know that White Christians need to examine the role of white Christianity in oppressing, exploiting, and destroying the cultures and identities of people of color.
Systemic racism in America, after all, was not the creation of atheists.
Rabbi Dr. Barbara Thiede of Temple Or Olam is part of the Interfaith Collective of Cabarrus County.