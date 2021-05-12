Interfaith Collective of Cabarrus County: Reason on trial

Timothy Loehmann
Daniele Pantaleo
Anthony Holzhauer
Jeronimo Yanez
Darren Wilson
Blane Salamoni
Jared Robinet
Terrence Mercadal
Aaron Dean
Brett Hankison
Garrett Rolfe
Do you recognize any of these names?
What about Amber Guyger? Or Kim Potter? Or Derek Chauvin? All of these are names of police officers.
Do you remember Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, Freddie Gray, Janisha Fonville, Philando Castile, Stephon Clark, Alton Sterling, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, Atatiana Jefferson, or Daunte Wright? They were the victims, killed by the police officers I named above. There were many others.
When police officers do go on trial, the trial is known by the victims rather than the perpetrators. For instance, it was common to think of the Eric Garner trial or the Freddie Gray trial when they were actually the victims. The naming of these trials as such effectively paints the victim as the one doing wrong. In one of the latest law enforcement shootings and killing of a Black person (Elizabeth City, NC) the names of the people who shot him still have not been released more than two weeks after his death.
This systematic protection of law enforcement in these deaths has more often acquitted, failed to indict, or declined to bring murder charges against the perpetrators in their murders. In the list at the top of fourteen murders, 4 perpetrators were never charged, 2 were not indicted; in 2 cases 4 officers were acquitted, and in 1 case 3 officers’ charges were dropped.
But did you notice my subtle change in language from “perpetrators” to “officers”? I didn’t even realize I was making that change as I wrote it. I wonder how the naming of perpetrators as officers changes how we see the perpetrators. How much does that change in language influence jurors? Judges? District Attorneys? And the outcomes of such trials?
Since 2018, of the perpetrators in the last six cases listed above, 5 have been charged with murder or second degree murder. One of those, Amber Guyger, has been found guilty...and sentenced to 10 years (it could have been 99 years). Brad Hankison (murder of Breonna Taylor) was charged with “wanton endangerment,” but not murder. In Derek Chauvin’s trial for murder he was found guilty on all three counts. So it seems the judicial system is moving toward paying closer attention to reason rather than uniforms than it did prior to 2018. And that’s a good thing.
In Chauvin’s trial however, the defense made a big deal out of how a reasonable police officer would act under the same circumstances. This is dangerous language which can operate as manipulation. It seems they would also contend that shooting first, or assuming an officer is threatened because of a person’s skin color is also reasonable. But it isn’t. It’s dangerous and out of control to make such assumptions. What is most disturbing about the Chauvin trial is the defense making murder synonymous with reasonable anything, particularly with those charged to uphold public safety.
It will always be dangerous and out of control to shoot first. It will always be dangerous and out of control to kneel on another human being’s neck for nearly nine minutes. It will always be dangerous and out of control to assume someone is harmful because of their color.
Unfortunately, law “enforcement” is a term also used interchangeably with policing. This phrasing doesn’t sound like protection and service so much as license for shooting in what is otherwise de-escalatable situations. It implies officers are charged with enforcing laws that are broken by any means necessary. This too is dangerous language.
As I understand it, the goal of policing is protection and service. That is reasonable.
If all policing were really based on protecting and serving, there would no need for officers being tried for murder. The reasonable response in any of the above cases would have been to just get the person home safely. If wrong had been done, an arrest could have been made another day with a warrant, a hearing, and due process, rather than putting the whole judicial system into the hands of police officers.
Pastor J. Nathan King is pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Concord and a member of the Interfaith Collective of Cabarrus County.