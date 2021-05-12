Interfaith Collective of Cabarrus County: Reason on trial

This systematic protection of law enforcement in these deaths has more often acquitted, failed to indict, or declined to bring murder charges against the perpetrators in their murders. In the list at the top of fourteen murders, 4 perpetrators were never charged, 2 were not indicted; in 2 cases 4 officers were acquitted, and in 1 case 3 officers’ charges were dropped.

But did you notice my subtle change in language from “perpetrators” to “officers”? I didn’t even realize I was making that change as I wrote it. I wonder how the naming of perpetrators as officers changes how we see the perpetrators. How much does that change in language influence jurors? Judges? District Attorneys? And the outcomes of such trials?

Since 2018, of the perpetrators in the last six cases listed above, 5 have been charged with murder or second degree murder. One of those, Amber Guyger, has been found guilty...and sentenced to 10 years (it could have been 99 years). Brad Hankison (murder of Breonna Taylor) was charged with “wanton endangerment,” but not murder. In Derek Chauvin’s trial for murder he was found guilty on all three counts. So it seems the judicial system is moving toward paying closer attention to reason rather than uniforms than it did prior to 2018. And that’s a good thing.