INTERFAITH COLLECTIVE OF CABARRUS COUNTY: Shedding my white theological skin

Human beings are always shedding their skin. In fact, we shed 600,000 particles of skin every hour and nine pounds of skin every year.

But the skin I want to shed is my white theological skin. I am an African American Baptist preacher and I am living in a skin that is not my own. It was made for me through a white American version of Christianity. I call it White American Christianity or W.A.C. theology.

This version of Christianity in America has been and continues to be defined by an interpretation of scripture through a lens of dominance and subjugation. It is, now, the standard of what it means to be a Christian, which at its core, means being white, or at the very least “white-like.”

Since the invention of race as a social construct in the seventeenth century, the hue of one’s skin has colored all institutional systems – especially religion. In fact, it was through early American Christianity, that many of these systems of oppression were established, starting with the institution of slavery. From the perspective of White American Christianity, slavery was justified as God’s way of liberating the African from their so-called “savage-like” ways, making them eligible to be baptized.