LARRY COTHREN: Picking through the rubble of Twitter

One of the fundamental tenets of a functioning democracy is the trust that citizens must have for government. From what we’ve learned about Twitter in recent weeks, that trust — that foundation of democracy — was compromised in ways without precedent in American history.

Twitter’s billionaire owner, Elon Musk, put it in succinct terms soon after purchasing the social media giant: “Twitter is both a social media company and a crime scene.”

Twitter’s suppression of information in the lead-up to the 2020 election demonstrates the depth of deception this country endured. Those in charge at Twitter were matched in their corruption by former and then-current government sleazebags.

The list is long. When Hunter Biden’s laptop was revealed to be a road map of the Biden family’s trail of corrupt business dealings, 51 former government intelligence officials signed a letter verifying their belief that the laptop represented Russian misinformation. We now know that the only “misinformation” involved those who denied the legitimacy of the laptop’s contents in an effort to protect Joe Biden’s candidacy.

Notably, the names connected to the letter include Mike Hayden, Leon Panetta, and John Brennan — each a former director of the CIA — as well as Jim Clapper, former director of national intelligence.

Keep in mind that these are some of the same people who have cried loudly that our democracy is being undermined by Republicans.

Yes, our democracy was being undermined while these people pulled their shenanigans, but THEY were the culprits destroying our freedoms and access to information.

Watergate has long been the standard bearer in terms of government corruption and deception. That scandal led to Richard Nixon’s resignation as president, of course. Now a certain element of society considers the Jan. 6 melee at the nation’s capital to be on equal ground. Both pale in comparison to what we’ve learned about the Twitter deception. Both were isolated incidents in relative terms.

Jim Scarbrough, a Concord attorney, and I have exchanged emails on this topic in recent weeks. Scarbrough turns an attorney’s analytic eye toward what we’ve learned from the Twitter files, couching the corruption in terms often overlooked by the very citizens our Constitution is intended to protect.

“Our system of federal government was carefully created with three branches for the purpose of protecting individual freedoms described in the Bill of Rights,” says Scarbrough. “The drafters of the federal constitution did not want a king or central government to control the citizens. It was the other way around. The citizens would control the government.”

That, Scarbrough points out, does not apply to what we’ve learned thanks to Musk’s effort to reveal the truth.

“The recent release of Twitter files by Elon Musk,” says Scarbrough, “now makes it clear that some in the FBI, CIA and other federal agencies either colluded with or deceived digital media such as Twitter, Facebook, and Google to influence public opinion through censorship.”

Many among us have long assumed that corruption infiltrated politics — national, state and local. Those notions were reinforced by Watergate and, to some extent, by Jan. 6. (Note: there is plenty of suspicion that both ends of the political spectrum were guilty that day, including the senseless murder of a protester by a D.C. policeman.)

Now we have clear evidence that the cynics among us were actually correct in their views on our federal government. This is not the way the Founders intended. Special precautions were put in place — checks and balances, Scarbrough points out — to avoid what we’ve experienced in one lifetime.

“The citizens rely on the media for its information,” says Scarbrough. “The federal constitution has guarantees to assure that the media is free to provide unbiased information to the citizens. In the past it was the print media. Then came radio and TV.”

As the media landscape has changed in recent decades, the need for our individual liberties to be protected has grown exponentially. We’ve all heard stories of conservative voices being squelched on any number of social media sites. The Twitter files merely serve to confirm what we have feared — that liberal concerns have colluded with liberal media to shove conservative thought to the margins.

This has become our mess — society’s mess — to clean up if we are to maintain a viable republic.

“Do people, especially younger generations, understand how fragile individual freedoms are and the threat posed by government influence over the media,” says Scarbrough. “Do we still have a free country with individual freedoms if federal agents can interfere in a presidential election, if citizens no longer have access to a free flow of information?”

Those questions are at the heart of our freedom and individual liberties — at the heart of our ability to move forward in the new year. We can only hope that there are more protectors of democracy — more men such as Elon Musk — among us. That hope grows dimmer each day.