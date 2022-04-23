LeRoy Deabler: Democracy requires sacrifice

It was not easy to create our democratic form of government in 1776, and it is not easy to maintain it in our current world situation. Our founding fathers declared, "all men are created equal." It is enshrined in our Declaration of Independence and in the Constitution. Decisions were made to create a government of the people and for the people vs.the whims of the ruling authority.

In earlier days before the American Revolution, King George III ruled the American populace with various laws on taxes and trade.

Soon after our independence, our founders created three co-equal branches of government with an independent judiciary. The intent was to constrain the powers of a rogue Executive who could override the will of the people. Fortunately Americans were able to govern from the bottom up versus from the top down. This concept is still being challenged in the courts based on Executive privileges claims.

With the horrors being levied against the democratic country of Ukraine by a ruthless dictator, the USA needs to show strong leadership in fighting the Russian aggression for the sake of our world order. While we complain about inflation and supply chain problems, it is picayune compared to the Ukrainian hardships of: loss of life, housing, electricity, water, food, education, health services.

According to scripture, "to those for whom much is given, much is required." Surely we can do more to preserve freedom and justice throughout the world. Collective sacrifice can solve many ills if we are willing to do more to assure eventual victory over immoral aggression.

In 1942 President Franklin D. Roosevelt took decisive action to prevail in World War II. He closed banks for several days to stabilize the out flow of bank deposits. He advocated lowering executive salaries. He said, "I make $25,000 per year, and executives should limit their pay rates to that level." Women did their part in welding, working assembly lines and making needed munitions for war. Combined efforts with ally support turned the tide to victory over the enemies. We can help by donating the UNICEF, Red Cross, church relief funds, and other non-governmental agencies. We need to support Poland and other border countries in their efforts to shelter and feed refugees fleeing war torn Ukraine. We need to do our part in accepting immigrants fleeing from the Russian tyranny.

It is not one person's job or one party's job, but rather a collective imperative to preserve democracy. Might over right is not the answer in world order. Lasting peace, liberty, and freedom should be rights worth our collective sacrifice even if it means a higher gas price or a longer wait at the restaurants. Its a job for all of us.

LeRoy Deabler of Concord is a retired hospital CEO and national health care consultant.