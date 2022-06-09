LEROY DEABLER: Inflation the key issue

The off year elections on the national level will depend upon which party is best able to deal with the historically high rate of inflation in our economy. Although unemployment is at a 40-year low with over 7.9 million jobs created in the last three months; the rising costs of goods and services has produced real hardships on most Americans. Inflation is defined as too many dollars chasing too few goods (and services).

The war in Ukraine has added a major shock to our global economy, especially in the energy and food production areas. The USA has spent billions on war equipment, supplies, and refugee support measures. The consensus in both parties seems to be in agreement on this in order to protect our democratic values and moral standings with our allies. None the less it contributes to our national debt which in turn rises interest on debt balances.

Conventional wisdom dictates that deficits are justified in times of war. We are at war with Russia and at war with the COVID pandemic which has caused the deaths of at least 1 million Americans. Tax revenues have not kept up with the above expenses as well as needed mandatory entitlement expenses.

Part of the reason for high inflation has been the 20-year freeze on minimum wages. Corporate greed and legislative inaction has refused to support a living wage for the lower and middle class workers. Who could support themselveson $7.25 per hour? It would take two or three jobs to maintain a minimum standard of living.

The argument has always been: more pay leads to more lay-offs and less profits. If you raise the bottom, you compress the middle. I experienced it as a hospital executive when our annual budgets were formulated. Nurses needed more pay, hence physical therapists, respirator therapists, lab techs deserved similar pay increases. One redeeming factor is the immigration influx which adds jobs at the bottom of the pay scales for landscaping, roofing, child care sectors of the economy. Currently service jobs are finally being paid more for their valued labor: restaurant workers, truck drivers, teachers, social workers, police, etc.

It boils down to supply and demand. Gas prices can be reduced by reducing demand for fossil fuels, using public transportation, car pooling, electric vehicles, etc. Reducing speed limits to 60 miles per hr.our vs. 70 on major highways could be possible. Tax incentives for solar panels, wind and hydroelectric sources of energy would reduce aggregate demand energy shortages. Adjusting thermostats lower in winter and higher in summer also help.

President Biden's tax proposals are worth considering, especially on the multi-millionaire individuals and large corporations. People making over $400,000 per year could easily afford to pay a percent or two more in federal income taxes. It would go a long way in keeping our Treasury solvent.

Biden's tax reforms would not raise taxes on those making less than $400,000 per year. That's most of us.

Housing is also in short supply compared to demand. Rising prices is the inevitable result. More about that in a future missive.

It is, however, reassuring that we have the strongest economy in the world. It will be a real challenge to keep it that way.

LeRoy Deabler of Concord is a retired hospital CEO and national health care consultant.