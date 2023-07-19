The highest court of the land has selected political ideology over the impartial rule of law. conservative members has distorted the will of the people in numerous recent decision making.

Recently they ruled against a hypothetical case involving internet access of a protected class of users due to the religious beliefs of the internet provider of public programing, namely wedding coverage.

The court is not to make decisions on “what if” situations. It is to decide real cases. Otherwise it would open the door for needless speculations on numerous controversial areas, such as interracial marriages, transgender rights, voting rights, etc.

With a 6-3 majority, it places politics first. Overturning Roe vs. Wade departs form long established legal precedent and refutes women’s rights to exercise freedom of choice concerning their healthcare. Recent Trump appointees all agreed on the interview process to up hold Roe vs, Wade, yet once in office they changed and overturned Roe vs. Wade.

The Harvard and University of North Carolina decision nullified the affirmative action policies for college education for racially diverse classes of applicants. This will retard our progress in establishing opportunities for meritorious applicants from differing ethnic backgrounds.

The most egregious aspect of the Supreme Court’s lack of judgement concerns the absence of ethical standards of conduct. Clarence Thomas has accepted numerous gifts from billionaires without disclosure as required of high level public officials. Samuel Alito has done the same to a lesser extent. Both justices failed to recuse themselves when making decisions that benefitted these major donors. It amounts to a major conflict of interest.

Federal judges have a code of ethics. The Supreme court does not. With life time appointments and no ethical guard rails, there is no accountability. This court has turned into politicians with robes, a mouth piece for the GOP. A more equitable balance is needed to have the judicial branch fulfill its duty to our democracy. Perhaps we should set a limit on how many

SCOTUS appointees can be made by any one president who serves a four-year term. Otherwise we could conceivably have more than 1/3 of the court appointed by one individual. Currently SCOTUS has about a 23% approval rating. That’s because it does not reflect public opinion or the will of the people. The other suggestion would be to increase the size of the court to reflect more on the demography of the country and the voting profile of the population.

Clearly SCOTUS has lost the respect of the people. Major changes are needed. Aggressive legislation may the only effective remedy to keep SCOTUS in its proper lane.