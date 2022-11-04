LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Attorney, Blackwell and school board should provide answers

Dear Editor,

After reviewing the November 1st meeting of the Cabarrus County Board of Education, I emailed the board attorney, Mr. Jay White, the board members, and the superintendent to ask some very important questions. I believe Mr. White, along with Laura Blackwell, owe the citizens of Cabarrus County answers.

Ms. Blackwell (along with her ‘running mate,’ Sean Turner) will tell you this censure vote was about them being attacked about removing a book or Ms. Blackwell trying to be silenced or her 1st Amendment rights. This isn’t about one book, it isn’t about any book, and certainly not about the 1st Amendment. This is about Ms. Blackwell and Sean Turner creating a firestorm a few weeks before an important election to get votes, and then having the gall to blame others for distracting the BOE from doing its real business.

At the same time, using the forum of the School Board as a political commercial, night in and night out. We need leaders like Carolyn Carpenter and Brian Floyd. We need people with the education experience of Sam Treadaway.

We need more leaders like Denise Adcock and Carolyn Carpenter on the Board of Education - people who put aside party politics to do what is right. This is about putting the needs of the county above the needs of your campaign. It is about understanding others, who are also parents, or other candidates with families, that are different than yours but still have “family values.”

This shouldn’t be about admonishing our librarians as “radical,” or falsely professing that you are the only candidate “against porn in schools” (really?). It is about modeling integrity and civility. It is about honoring teachers for their sacrifice, not chastising them in the media. It is about ethics and professionalism. It isn’t about defending something; it is about putting your personal beliefs aside so you can listen to all those you have been entrusted to lead. And then LEAD BY EXAMPLE!

All Board members should lead by example, ask nothing of anyone else if they have not asked it of themselves. They should listen and think first, do second, and talk last. Laura Blackwell voting on her own censure is not setting the example of a leader (not to mention being unethical and against Board policy). Leaders take accountability for their mistakes, whether they ultimately believe they should or shouldn’t – they model what they want to see in others. When they fail, they simply admit it, learn from it, and grow and adapt. That is the example I want my kids to follow. The Board attorney, Jay White, allowing Ms. Blackwell to vote on her own censure is malpractice and unethical, whether you believe Ms. Blackwell should have been ultimately censured or not. That is not leading and certainly not setting the example we need in such an important role as Board attorney.

Board Policy 2432: “A member should be excused from voting on matters involving his/her own financial interest or when he/she cannot be impartial as to the issue before the board.”

a. Why was Ms. Blackwell allowed to vote on adding her own censure vote to the already adopted agenda on Nov. 1st, 2022?

b. Mr. White, in your legal opinion, was Laura Blackwell an impartial member as it relates to her own censure being added to the agenda?

I do understand that there are more important issues for the BOE to discuss than this one item from Monday night. However, not adhering to procedures and board policies sets a dangerous precedent for handling these types of issues in the future that could have much deeper and far-reaching effects than a censure vote or amending an agenda for such a vote.

Censuring a board member is an important act that allows the board at large to send a message that certain actions should not be condoned. It allows the Board to set ethical standards outside and above the law. Setting those standards is about maintaining a level of professionalism, proper decorum, and a higher ethical standard for the Board than for other citizens of the county who do not hold these important political positions of power.

I would hope you would agree that the Cabarrus County Board of Education should set the highest standards of professionalism and ethical behavior, modeling this to other counties to follow. By doing so, they should set the example of professionalism, ethics, and behavior for our county staff, teachers, and students alike. I want to thank Carolyn Carpenter and Denise Adcock for setting the example and leading Monday night. My children were watching and listening.

Lee Shuman

Concord