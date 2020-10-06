Life at Oaklawn: Airing out, women inventor and more

I hope you readers have been enjoying these cool mornings and warm afternoons. I know that I have as I've been airing out the house.

I remember my mother opening our windows at Oaklawn and letting the house air out before the winter months began. She would open every window in the house, including the ones upstairs, and we would just enjoy the fresh air. As you probably remember, we heated with wood for many years, and this made the house very hot in the summer months. We had windows open then, but it was still very hot in the kitchen.

We did not have running water in the house, but Daddy would wrap the pump and the pipes under the house with newspapers and sacks to prepare for the winter.