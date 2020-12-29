Life at Oaklawn: Christmas and New Year’s traditions

I hope all your readers had a safe and a very Merry Christmas.
Our Christmas was very different this year and rather than have a get together, we did telephone calls and Zoom meetings. Times sure have changed over the years.
I remember on Christmas morning Daddy and I would head to my Grandaddy’s house to deliver their gifts. We always gave Grandaddy a box of chocolate covered cherries and most of the time he would get new Red Camel overalls and a case of Beechnut chewing tobacco. Granddaddy did not have any teeth and he just loved those chocolate covered cherries and his loose-leaf tobacco. My Aunt Rachel loved peppermint candy and back then you could buy a box of the peppermint sticks mixed with the yellow and white vanilla sticks. We would also give her dish cloths, pretty handkerchiefs and some money to help pay the taxes.
Granddaddy and Daddy would talk about things that they would be doing in the New Year and hope that each year would improve their situations.
We would visit for a couple of hours and head back to Oaklawn, where my Mother was cooking a Christmas dinner. Mother refused to cook “possum” and I remember having fried chicken and country ham along with green beans and biscuits. I just loved watching her make red eye gravy using coffee in the ham grease.
I have tried over the years to make red eye gravy, but so far have not succeeded in making it as well as my Mother.
I remember one year I got a gun that would shoot ping pong balls, in fact Santa brought two of them so Daddy would have one to shoot. We had one of the bushel baskets set up in the corner of the kitchen and we would see who could hit the center of the basket first. I do remember you would pump the gun several times to get it to shoot a longer distance and also remember being bent over to pick up my ping pong ball and Daddy shot me in the behind. I can assure you that that did not feel good.
I am sure that you readers have noticed that my Daddy was the one who always played with me and taught me how to drive the tractor as well as the truck. My Mother was more reserved and did not play with us very often.
The New Year is fast approaching and I have been remembering things that I was taught between Christmas and New Year.
Daddy never carried out ashes between Christmas and New Year’s Day, it was considered bad luck. Throwing out the ashes or dirty water meant that you were throwing away your luck.
Other people believed that if you opened the back door to your house you would let the old year out, then open the front door to let the new year in.
I have also heard that if you put money outside on New Year’s Eve and bring it back in on New Year’s Day, you will be bringing in money all year.
I do remember that we did not take down Christmas decorations before New Year’s Day or you would have bad luck. I still go with this tradition at my house.
I remember my Daddy would take his shotgun to the front porch and shoot it on New Year’s Day. He told me this was to keep the evil spirits away, and this tradition is still carried on in Cherryville with approximately 450 shooters participating.
Daddy also kept a record of the low and high temperature for the first 12 days of January. He said each one represented the month and this would be the weather for that month. I still keep this record and most of the time it is accurate.
I remember when Daddy had the new cement front porch put on the house, he made the statement that this porch will be here long after the house is gone.
The COVID-19 seems to be everywhere and most of us know someone who has it or has been exposed. I am sure it will be on the rise again after the holidays.
Thank you to all you that responded to my request about Oaklawn and Meadow View School.
The Historical Society has received several phone calls asking what can be done to help preserve these historical buildings.
Please continue to Pray for our wonderful country and for an end to the Covid-19 Virus. Be safe and God bless.
Bobbie Cannon Motley’s family lived at Oaklawn, in the Cannon Crossroads community, for generations. These are memories of days gone by, before all the development in western Cabarrus County.