Life at Oaklawn: Christmas and New Year’s traditions

I do remember that we did not take down Christmas decorations before New Year’s Day or you would have bad luck. I still go with this tradition at my house.

I remember my Daddy would take his shotgun to the front porch and shoot it on New Year’s Day. He told me this was to keep the evil spirits away, and this tradition is still carried on in Cherryville with approximately 450 shooters participating.

Daddy also kept a record of the low and high temperature for the first 12 days of January. He said each one represented the month and this would be the weather for that month. I still keep this record and most of the time it is accurate.

I remember when Daddy had the new cement front porch put on the house, he made the statement that this porch will be here long after the house is gone.

The COVID-19 seems to be everywhere and most of us know someone who has it or has been exposed. I am sure it will be on the rise again after the holidays.

Thank you to all you that responded to my request about Oaklawn and Meadow View School.

The Historical Society has received several phone calls asking what can be done to help preserve these historical buildings.

Please continue to Pray for our wonderful country and for an end to the Covid-19 Virus. Be safe and God bless.

Bobbie Cannon Motley’s family lived at Oaklawn, in the Cannon Crossroads community, for generations. These are memories of days gone by, before all the development in western Cabarrus County.