Life at Oaklawn: Corn crib, black walnuts and the old rock

The cool snap has reminded me of getting ready for winter at Oaklawn.
This was the time of year that Daddy had to get the corn gathered and put in the old corn crib.
He drove a team of horses pulling a wooden wagon while the men he had hired to help pulled the corn off the stalks and loaded them in the wagon.
I remember the old corn crib being right in our back yard. It sat on huge rocks and had a flat rock for a step up into the crib. The men would fill the wagon and Daddy would come back to the crib to unload. I remember helping him throw corn into the building. When we finished he would go back to the corn field and start again.
I only remember one wagon that was used to haul the corn and it had high planks on the side so the corn would not fall out. Daddy did not shuck the corn until much later when the corn was fed to the cows as well as the corn shucks.
Over the years the corn crib was torn down, but one of the huge foundation rocks was left in the yard. I remember my Mother sitting on that rock and cracking black walnuts. She had a flattened nail that Daddy had made for her to pick out the nuts. She had a hammer that she used as well. I remember Mother would wait until the green hull on the walnuts dried before she would start working on them. I remember eating more than I put in her pan and my hands sometimes would have walnut stain all over them.
That old rock we sat on was like an old friend. When I grew older, I called it my thinking rock and would sit on it and dream. I would also sit on the rock and cry over things that I could not control, such as being bullied at school as well as on the bus.
I have this huge rock in my yard where I live now and I can assure you that my Son had a hard time loading it and bringing it to me. It sits near a Magnolia tree in the shade and I still love to sit on it and think of times gone by and wonder about the future.
Daddy stored dynamite in the crib and one of the boys that they had on the farm found a dynamite cap and smashed it somehow around a hay hook and it went off in his hand. We did not have a telephone to call for help and our neighbor across the road, Mrs. Georgia Tucker heard Mother screaming and she came running up the hill to see what was going on. When she saw the boy’s hand, she spotted some hunters across the road in some woods and ran to get them to help. The men came right away and rushed the boy to the hospital.
As I have said we had no telephone and had to wait until Daddy got home from his second shift as a Guard at Cannon Mills. Daddy went to the hospital and returned with the boy. He was very lucky and did not lose his hand. After that Daddy moved the dynamite to an unknown location.
A friend of mine Lois Marlowe asked if we had corn shucking at the farm. She remembered going to a corn shucking when growing up in Cabarrus County. I have never been to one, but it seems like a lot of fun and would get the corn shucked as well. We just shucked the corn as it was fed to the cows. If we fed corn to the horses it was taken off the cob and as luck would have it Daddy had a corn sheller that you cranked by hand. I hope the sheller is still at Oaklawn as we have had several buildings broken into and things have been taken.
It is a shame that people have no respect for other people’s property and just ramble and take what they see, and they just might see themselves on the news one night.
Our wonderful United States of America is still in turmoil and I ask each one of my readers to please Pray for our great land. I am thankful every day that I was born in a country that is free.
I can fly my American Flag as well as my Confederate Flag, and put up the political sign of my choice without fear of being arrested. God bless and be safe.
Bobbie Cannon Motley’s family has lived at Oaklawn, in the Cannon Crossroads community, for generations. These are memories of days gone by, before all the development in western Cabarrus County.
