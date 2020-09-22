Life at Oaklawn: Corn crib, black walnuts and the old rock

That old rock we sat on was like an old friend. When I grew older, I called it my thinking rock and would sit on it and dream. I would also sit on the rock and cry over things that I could not control, such as being bullied at school as well as on the bus.

I have this huge rock in my yard where I live now and I can assure you that my Son had a hard time loading it and bringing it to me. It sits near a Magnolia tree in the shade and I still love to sit on it and think of times gone by and wonder about the future.

Daddy stored dynamite in the crib and one of the boys that they had on the farm found a dynamite cap and smashed it somehow around a hay hook and it went off in his hand. We did not have a telephone to call for help and our neighbor across the road, Mrs. Georgia Tucker heard Mother screaming and she came running up the hill to see what was going on. When she saw the boy’s hand, she spotted some hunters across the road in some woods and ran to get them to help. The men came right away and rushed the boy to the hospital.

As I have said we had no telephone and had to wait until Daddy got home from his second shift as a Guard at Cannon Mills. Daddy went to the hospital and returned with the boy. He was very lucky and did not lose his hand. After that Daddy moved the dynamite to an unknown location.