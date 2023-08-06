‘Now the works of the flesh are evident, which are: adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lewdness, idolatry, sorcery, hatred, contentions, jealousies, outbursts of wrath, selfish ambitions, dissensions, heresies, envy, murders, drunkenness, revelries, and the like; of which I tell you beforehand, just as I also told you in time past, that those who practice such things will not inherit the kingdom of God.” (Galatians 5:19-21)

Years ago, I knew a man who became so convicted about what his family was watching on television that he put the set out in the street. When I asked him why, he told me it seemed to be just the right place for it. “I realized it belonged right next to the other trash I had set out to be picked up,” he explained.

He was often the subject of a lot of jokes. Regretfully, when I was an unbeliever, I even laughed about it. However, one of my friends told me, “He’s not as stupid as you think.”

He’s right. Our televisions, our home computers, laptops, iPads, and our smartphones offer unlimited access to pornography. Twenty-five years ago, the sale of pornographic materials was estimated to generate less than $5 million in this country. In 2010, the sale of internet pornography raked in more than $2.84 billion a year. In 2022, it has reached $15 billion a year!

Millions of pornographic websites recurrently operating on the internet that cater to every imaginable sexual tendency and fetish. Family Safe Media reported back in 2006 that the average age of first internet exposure to pornography is 11. The New York Times reported in January 2023 that by age 17, three-quarters of teenagers have viewed pornography online. Do you really know what your children or grandchildren are doing when they sign on with the internet service provider you pay for each month?

Personally, I believe pornography is one of the greatest threats to the Body of Christ. That’s exactly why the Apostle Paul said to the church at Corinth — a decadent city where sexually immorality was rampant — “Do you not know that your bodies are members of Christ”? (I Corinthians 6:15)

There are a lot of Christians who claim that the Bible is silent on the issue of pornography. They are wrong! No one wrote more eloquently against sexual immorality than the Apostle Paul. In I Thessalonians 5:22, he pleads with us: “Abstain from every form of evil.” And in Galatians, he reminds us, “The old sinful nature loves to do evil, which is just opposite from what the Holy Spirit wants. And the Spirit gives us desires that are opposite from what the sinful nature desires. These two forces are constantly fighting each other, and your choices are never free from this conflict.” (Galatians 5:17)

If you allow pornography in your home in any manner, you’re not living in God’s will. The Bible says, “For this is the will of God, your sanctification: that you should abstain from sexual immorality; that each of you should know how to possess his own vessel in sanctification and honor, not in passion of lust, like the Gentiles who do not know God; that no one should take advantage of and defraud his brother in this matter, because the Lord is the avenger of all such, as we also forewarned you and testified. For God did not call us to uncleanness, but in holiness.” (I Thessalonians 4:3-7)

There are many across our country who will say, “Listen, the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and whether we like it or not, that includes pornography.” I don’t agree, but more importantly, there’s a higher authority who doesn’t agree either. And he’s pretty clear about what he plans to do with those of us who use it or allow our children and grandchildren to use it.

So don’t listen to what the world says but listen to what God said. “There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way of death.” (Proverbs 14:12)