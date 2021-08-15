MIKE RUFFIN: But wait, there’s more!!

1. Will we cry in heaven? We’re often told that there are no tears in heaven, but Revelation 21:4 says, “And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes.” While we won’t have them for long, they will be there momentarily.

2. OK, maybe there be a tear or two shed when we arrive, but will there be pain and sorrow? Absolutely not! The Bible says without reservation, “There shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.” (Revelation 21:4)

3. Will people in heaven watch over us here on Earth? I think so. If they’re not watching, how can “there be more joy over one sinner who repents than over 99 just persons who need no repentance.” (Luke 15:7)

4. Will my family and friends who are already there recognize me? Of course they will. In fact, the Apostle Paul said at 1 Corinthians 13:12, “For now we see in a mirror, dimly, but then face to face. Now I know in part, but then I shall know just as I am also known.”

5. Will time exist in heaven? Sure it will. Revelation 8:1 says, “When he opened the seventh seal, there was silence in heaven for about half an hour.” But you know what? Squire Parsons, who wrote “Sweet Beulah Land,” was right all along. Time won’t matter anymore.