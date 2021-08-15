MIKE RUFFIN: But wait, there’s more!!

“And he carried me away in the Spirit to a great and high mountain, and showed me the great city, the holy Jerusalem, descending out of heaven from God.” (Revelation 21:10)
You knew exactly who I was talking about when you read the headline, didn’t you? Ron Popeil coined that phrase many years ago and became a millionaire using it.
Popeil passed away on July 28, 2021. I have no knowledge of Mr. Popeil’s relationship with the Lord. But, many wonder what happens when someone leaves their body.
If you have accepted Jesus Christ as your personal savior and Lord, there IS MORE! While John the Revelator does his very best to describe it, the truth is that heaven is beyond description. Our language simply doesn’t have the words to describe it.
The songwriters often refer to it as a “city foursquare,” which comes right out of Scripture. Indeed, the Bible says heaven stretches 1,500 miles in every direction. Did you know that if you allowed 50% of its area for its golden streets, there would still be enough room for 9 quadrillion rooms 30 feet long, 30 feet wide, and 30 feet high? Jesus promised that he would go and prepare a place for us. Boy, did he ever live up to that!
It may be hard to describe heaven, but there are more than a few verses that answer some of the most frequently asked questions about heaven. I thought you might enjoy what the Bible has to say to some of the questions we all ask from time to time.
1. Will we cry in heaven? We’re often told that there are no tears in heaven, but Revelation 21:4 says, “And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes.” While we won’t have them for long, they will be there momentarily.
2. OK, maybe there be a tear or two shed when we arrive, but will there be pain and sorrow? Absolutely not! The Bible says without reservation, “There shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.” (Revelation 21:4)
3. Will people in heaven watch over us here on Earth? I think so. If they’re not watching, how can “there be more joy over one sinner who repents than over 99 just persons who need no repentance.” (Luke 15:7)
4. Will my family and friends who are already there recognize me? Of course they will. In fact, the Apostle Paul said at 1 Corinthians 13:12, “For now we see in a mirror, dimly, but then face to face. Now I know in part, but then I shall know just as I am also known.”
5. Will time exist in heaven? Sure it will. Revelation 8:1 says, “When he opened the seventh seal, there was silence in heaven for about half an hour.” But you know what? Squire Parsons, who wrote “Sweet Beulah Land,” was right all along. Time won’t matter anymore.
6. Is there marriage in heaven? No. The Bible is clear: “For in the resurrection, they neither marry nor are given in marriage.” (Matthew 22:30)
7. Will we have real bodies? You bet we will. Paul put it this way. “For our citizenship is in heaven, from which we also eagerly wait for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, who will transform our lowly body that it may be conformed to his glorious body, according to the working by which he is able even to subdue all things to himself.” (Philippians 3:20-21)
8. Will we really have our own place? That’s a promise that came directly out of the mouth of Jesus. “In my Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.” (John 14:2)
No one knows where Ron Popeil will spend eternity. But you can make that decision about your eternity. From what I’ve read of it, it’s heavenly!