“Consider it pure joy, my brothers, whenever you face trials of many kinds.” (James 1:2)

Our 5-year-old grandson is so excited about learning how to fish. Recently, he came in the house with tears in his eyes. Easton went straight to his mamaw and got up in her lap. He said he wasn’t going to go fishing again until he was 16. He told her that he got his hook stuck in the tree twice while trying to cast it into the lake.

Robbie tried to comfort him. She told him we often have to attempt things many times while trying to get things right.

She decided to use an example about Thomas Edison. Robbie explained he tried many of his experiments over and over until he got them right. She told him that it took Edison over 10,000 times to perfect the light bulb!

History tells us that Thomas Edison invented the microphone, the phonograph, the incandescent light, the storage battery, movies with sound, and more than 1,000 other things. The truth is the quality of our lives has been immeasurably improved by the genius of a man who overcame dyslexia and found that there was a great deal to learn from the failures and trials that life brought his way.

In 1914, the laboratory where many of Edison’s inventions were created caught fire. Fire companies from eight surrounding towns responded, but inadequate water pressure and intense heat left firefighters with nothing more to do than watch $2 million in assets that were insured for only $238,000 burn to the ground.

The inventor’s 24-year-old son, Charles, searched frantically for his father, worrying that he might have been trapped in the structure. When he found his dad, he was calmly watching the fire. Thomas’ face glowing in the reflection, and his white hair blowing in the wind.

Charles said, “My heart ached for him. He was 67 — no longer a young man — and everything was going up in flames. When he saw me, he shouted, ‘Charles, where’s your mother?’ When I told him I didn’t know, he said, ‘Find her. Bring her here. She will never see anything like this as long as she lives.’”

The next morning, Edison looked at the ruins and said, “There is great value in disaster. All our mistakes are burned up. Thank God we can start anew.”

It’s hard to face our trials with the spirit that was found in Thomas Edison. However, that’s exactly what God expects us to do. You see, God knows that real spiritual growth can only come from and through the trials that he allows to come our way. They are ultimately what form the basis for the joy that Christian maturity brings with it.

I ran across a poem that’s worth putting on our refrigerators and thinking about when trouble finds us. I don’t know who wrote it, but I sure know the One who inspired it:

It’s sometimes very difficult

For us to understand

The wisdom and the love behind

The things that God has planned.

But we wouldn’t have the rainbow

If we didn’t have the rain.

We wouldn’t know the pleasure

If we never tasted pain.

We wouldn’t love the sunrise

If we hadn’t felt the night.

And we wouldn’t know our weakness

If we hadn’t sensed God’s might.

We couldn’t have the springtime

Or the yellow daffodil

If we hadn’t experienced

The winter’s frosty chill.

And though the brilliant sunshine

Is something God has made

He knew too much could parch our souls

So He created shade.

So God’s given us a balance

Enough joys to keep us glad

Enough tears to keep us humble

Enough good to balance bad.

And if you’ll trust in Him you’ll see

Though yesterday brought sorrow

The clouds will part and dawn will bring

A happier tomorrow.