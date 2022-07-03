MIKE RUFFIN:God Bless America - Our unofficial national anthem

“Verily I say unto you, inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.” (Matthew 25:40)

Tomorrow we will be celebrating July Fourth. Patriotic music is always a keystone of that celebration. For example, we’ll hear Lee Greenwood sing his classic, “I’m Proud to be an American.” It’s a great one.

Many of us will also hear “God Bless America.” No one could sing that like the late, great Kate Smith. Many of us weren’t even born when Kate Smith sang “God Bless America” for the first time. The song debuted in 1938 on Armistice Day. Its lyrics are timeless and the song continues to unite our country even though we’re fighting a much different war than when those words were first sung.

It was Irving Berlin who wrote the lyrics and music to “God Bless America” in spite of the fact that he couldn’t read or write the first note of music. Without question, he will be remembered as one of America’s most prolific song writers, with more than 1,700 songs to his credit. In fact, it’s Irving Berlin — not The Beatles — who enjoys the distinction of having more songs on the top 10 than anyone else in history.

Interestingly, Irving Berlin was a common man who immigrated to America with his parents at the age of 5. He never lost his ability to connect with what the commoner in his adopted country was feeling. Cole Porter once said of Berlin, “The Berlin magic comes down to one thing; he was blessed with every man’s ear and heart.”

What you may not know is that Berlin didn’t write “God Bless America” in 1938. He wrote it in 1918 for a Ziegfeld Follies production. However, he decided that the tone was too solemn for the production, and the song was set aside.

In the fall of 1938, as war was threatening Europe, this son of Russian immigrants decided to write a song about peace. He recalled the song he wrote 20 years earlier and made some changes to the lyrics to reflect the different state of the world. It was an immediate hit. Interestingly, Berlin refused to keep the profits and gave every dollar he made from the song to the Boy and Girl Scouts of America.

His words continue to be a great source of comfort during the days and times in which we live. We can’t quite understand all of what’s happened in the world — especially now — and are a little afraid of what the future may bring our way. But Irving Berlin’s words have reminded all of us that our future is in God’s hands, where it belongs. Indeed, only God knows our tomorrows.

Take comfort in the immortal words of Irving Berlin and be thankful we live in a country that still enjoys freedom:

While the storm clouds gather far across the sea,

Let us swear allegiance to a land that’s free,

Let us all be grateful for a land so fair,

As we raise our voices in a solemn prayer.

God Bless America,

Land that I love.

Stand beside her and guide her

Thru the night with a light from above.

From the mountains to the prairies,

To the oceans, white with foam

God bless America, My home sweet home.

God bless America, My home sweet home.