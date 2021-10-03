OPINION: 5 reasons to oppose Biden’s multi-trillion-dollar plan

Should Joe Biden’s pending $3.5 trillion bill pass, the result would be an outright perversion of our system of governance. Thanks to the people who often accuse others of “destroying our democracy” we would hand unprecedented control of this country to the federal government, further eroding the freedoms our republic was built upon.

Below are five reasons we should never support such a massive overreach by elected officials.

The bill is based on a lie

A friend recently told me an amusing story from his childhood. Several decades ago, a young relative of his was enamored with the new steel-toed work boots his father had obtained for his job in a factory. “The best part,” said the young relative, “is that he didn’t have to pay for them. They’re taking the money out of his check each week.”