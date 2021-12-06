Pearl Harbor - remembering a terrible day

On December 7, 1941 my father Vincent Lee McCalla was on his minesweeper, the Oglala moored in Pearl Harbor. He was scheduled to get married that evening to my mother Dolores Woods, his sweetheart from home in Lemont, Illinois. She worked as a secretary at the Navy Yard, and in the early morning hours was ironing her wedding dress in Honolulu City.

In the next hours the Oglala was sunk by a Japanese torpedo with no loss of life, and my mother was huddled with her Chinese landlady in the basement of their apartment as Navy artillery shells not properly armed were falling on the city and exploding.

Needless to say, the wedding was postponed for a week, and then Vincent shipped out on the cruiser Honolulu. He would later serve on the USS Charles Ausburn which was in 65 naval battles and responsible for sinking multiple Japanese ships and shooting down a number of Japanese planes. He survived the war only to die in an industrial accident in 1949. My mother remarried and my step father ended up adopting me.