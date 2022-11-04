Questions for attorney, school board about following its policies

Mr. (Jay) White and Mrs. (Holly) Grimsley – As a parent of three children in our school system I have a few questions and concerns about the November 1st meeting recently held:

1. Board Policy 2432: “A member should be excused from voting on matters involving his/her own financial interest or when he/she cannot be impartial as to the issue before the board.”

a. Why was Mrs. Blackwell allowed to vote on adding her own censure vote to the already adopted agenda on Nov. 1st, 2022?

b. Mr. White, in your legal opinion was Laura Blackwell an impartial member as it relates to her own censure being added to the agenda?

2. Board Policy 2330: “The chairperson and the superintendent will prepare a proposed agenda for each board meeting. A request by staff or a Board member to have an item of business placed on the agenda must be received at least four business days before the meetings. (See also Board Policy 2310, Public Participation at Board Meetings, regarding agenda requests by individuals or groups.) A board member may, by a timely request, have an item placed on the agenda.”

a. Was there a request (that met the timeliness clause) by any board member to have the item “Censure Discussion of Laura Blackwell,” or similar, placed on the agenda prior to the Nov 1st, 2022 meeting?

3. Board Policy 2330: “At the beginning of the meeting, the superintendent, board chair or board, by a majority vote, may add an item that is not on the proposed agenda before the agenda is adopted. Once the agenda is adopted, it may not be altered except by two-thirds vote of the board members present.”

a. If no valid requests were received four days prior to add this item in question to the agenda, were the board members notified or made aware that they could add this item (Censure Discussion of Laura Blackwell) to the agenda prior to the adoption of the agenda?

b. Were the board members made aware that adding that item to the agenda prior to the adoption only required a majority vote instead of a two-thirds vote once the agenda was adopted?

c. Understanding the sole purpose of the starting the Nov 1st meeting at 5pm was to discuss the censure of Laura Blackwell, shouldn’t the board chair have had this item on the agenda and if not, shouldn’t the board have been advised that the adding of such discussion item to the agenda prior to the adoption of the agenda (since this was the very purpose of the earlier meeting) would then require a two-thirds vote versus a standard majority vote?

These policies and procedures set forth in the board policy need to be adhered to for this matter as well as future ones. I do understand that there are much more important issues for the board to discuss than this one item. However, given the importance of maintaining a fair and impartial proceeding, these valid questions require a response to make sure the ethics of this board are upheld for even more important matters before the board in the future.

Without maintaining the proper procedures and adhering to the board policies, this board is setting a dangerous precedent for handling these types of issues in the future that could have much deeper and far reaching effects than a censure vote or amending an agenda for such a vote. All of that said, censuring a board member is an important act that allows the board at large to send a message that certain actions should not be taken lightly and allows the board to set ethical standards outside the law. Setting those standards is about maintaining a level of professionalism, proper decorum, and a higher ethical standard than other citizens of the county who do not hold these important political positions of power.

I would hope you would agree that the Cabarrus County Board of Education should set the highest standards of professionalism and model that behavior by our board members for other counties to follow, furthermore setting the example of professionalism for our county staff, teachers, and students alike.