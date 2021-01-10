Rearing kids on bacon and monster trucks

EDITOR'S NOTE: I was too busy hunkering down and writing about plague and insurrection to conjure up anything new and semi-amusing this week. Here’s an updated one from back in the late ’90s, lightly edited to make sense now. Stay safe and do good deeds, my friends.

When my daughter turned 3 years old, making the progression from wrinkled newborn to unpredictable preschooler, I automatically qualified as a child-raising expert, despite taking her to numerous monster truck rallies and feeding her a steady diet of bacon along with whatever sugar-soaked cereal TV recommended.

Many people came to me after that toddler milestone with child-related questions, such as "What time does the monster truck rally at the county fair start?" or "How do you get bacon grease out of a child’s ear canal?"

In a Q&A format, I will offer some common-sense advice on raising a child, which I hope will lead to a nationally syndicated advice column, a series of best-selling books and a wildly popular call-in radio show (or 20 years after this was originally written, a podcast) dispensing such folk wisdom as "Spare the rod and spoil the milk" or however that goes.