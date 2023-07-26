One of the new phrases that I have been hearing is “come to our worship experience.” That phrase contains one word that reminds me that words matter.

When we say worship experience, the focus of the worship is on us. We are asking people to come and experience something. If they like the experience, wonderful, but if they do not like it, people may not come back to our church. But is worship about what pleases us?

Traditionally, churches use the term worship service. Words matter for the term service, reminds us that we come to offer the service of worship. The focus is not on the worshipper but whom is being worshipped. When worship is a service, the question that needs to be asked is what is pleasing to God not what is pleasing to us.

This does not mean that we should not enjoy worship. It should be a joy to glorify the one who loves us, saves us, keeps us, and sustains us. Just as we find joy in giving to those we love, so we find joy in giving worship to God.

Psalm 89:15 says, Happy are those who hear the joyful call to worship, for they will walk in the light of your presence, Lord. (NLT) Therefore, the best way to enjoy your worship service this Sunday is to go with the attitude of how much I can give God, not what I am going to get out of it.