On my first day with my new Yorkshire terrier, Buddy, I picked him up and held the tiny, all-black puppy in the palm of my hand. That evening, the mischievous puppy wandered into the guest bathroom, put the loose end of the toilet paper roll in his mouth, and ran amuck throughout the kitchen and dining room, decorating it with Charmin. Wow! What puppy energy! With a blink of my eyes, it was cute to watch, but not too cute to clean up!

As Buddy grew, I did everything to encourage his excellent health, safety, and overall happiness. I have participated in the dog’s healthy meal choices and preparations while staying on schedule with his veterinarian vaccines and regular check-ups.

Buddy enjoys riding in the car with me. For example, when I order a sweet tea at a coffee shop drive-thru, Buddy stands on his hind legs and sticks his head outside the window in anticipation of a treat. And when I pull up to the actual pick-up window, the coffee barista hands me Buddy’s coveted “pup cup,” which I call Buddy’s “sweet reward.” He devours his reward immediately, in record-breaking time, sometimes while we are still in the parking lot.

At other times, Buddy rests in the car’s back seat while I sing my made-up, unique lyrics to the tune of “I Love Beach Music.” Also, I sang “Happy Birthday” to him half a dozen times last month in honor of his special day. And when Buddy is spending the night out with a family member or is experiencing a long day at the grooming salon, I feel, “There Ain’t No Sunshine When He’s Gone!”

When Buddy returns home, I slowly massage his head and back as he calms down; afterward, he rolls over on his belly for me to scratch it. He has fallen asleep on my lap a few times for almost an hour.

Buddy owns an outfit for many of our American holidays. A red, white, and blue shirt for the Fourth of July. An orange pumpkin sweater for Halloween. An NFL Carolina Panthers football jersey for Super Bowl Sunday! Although Buddy enjoys me dressing him up, he loves the attention he receives from others, also!

My favorite of Buddy’s dog shirts is a black shirt with large white lettering that says, “SECURITY DOG.” So don’t mess with 9-pound Buddy! My canine companion protects me by growling or even barking infrequently when strangers come too close to us.

As a Dog Mom, I have taken several pictures of Buddy on my camera. During the winter holiday seasons of 2021 and 2022, I created 12-month calendars as presents for family and friends who know and love Buddy. Each month features a large picture of Buddy enjoying life at several North Carolina outdoor events and venues.

Buddy doesn’t care about my favorite sports teams or my political beliefs. The Yorkie loves me unconditionally.

On Mother’s Day, Buddy and I always look forward to spending quality time with my mom and dad. We usually take a walk in a local park together.

On Mother’s Day, Buddy and I wish a very Happy Mother’s Day to my mom, Lois, and all mothers, dog moms, and cat moms in Cabarrus County and beyond!