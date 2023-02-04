One spring afternoon, my parents suggested a mystery car ride to me. As I climbed in the back seat, I anticipated several places. An antique shop or mall? Perhaps a local restaurant?

We drove for about 20 minutes. Neither parent dropped a clue.

Finally, we were in a shopping center mall. Together, we marveled at a jewelry store and then walked in.

The afternoon zenith was when my mom asked a staff member if we could glance at sterling silver diamond cut tennis bracelets.

I tried on at least three bracelets; one stood out! I chose a particular bracelet because of its sparkle and comfortable fit.

For a moment, I felt like British royalty. But, on second thought, I felt this piece of jewelry expressed who I sincerely was and someday wished to be.

The salesperson put the bracelet in a soft, rectangular box. A small bow was featured on top of the box.

My parents, in unison, said, “Happy Birthday, Robyn!” I replied, “Thank you. This is the best surprise an excellent set of parents could give their daughter!”

Five years later, I still feel that way about the surprise bracelet, even more so as we age and change in our busy lives.