One evening, a child displayed more personal growth, depth, and kindness than the adults surrounding her.

I sat in the last row of my former place of worship. The venue was not crowded. I was sad for a significant reason.

I felt the loss of someone who I thought was a genuine friend. Unexpectedly, I received evidence that he was a liar and a man expecting validation from me. Unfortunately, no one else gave him the assurance he desperately sought. I sat near the door, so if he had entered, I would have stood up and quietly left.

I held my prayer book over my eyes. I tried to cover my flowing tears. I listened to the prayers. But on his particular evening, the prayers all sounded the same.

Before the truth about this man was revealed to me, I used to sit up front and cheerfully sing along with the music director and the congregation.

I usually sat two rows before a family with a 12-year-old daughter.

I am acquainted with the dark-haired daughter because she is friends with a sassy, dramatic young girl who lives in my former neighborhood. Both young ladies have delightfully played with Buddy, my small terrier.

On this evening, the dark-haired girl sensed my anguish. Perhaps, she, too, had once felt misunderstood, taken advantage of, or felt grief.

The girl turned around and noticed me sitting by the door by myself. Her face expressed confusion. First, she smiled at me out of friendliness. Then, she waved to me out of acceptance and support.

This kindness is rare for a 12-year-old girl I had only seen a few times before. I credit her mother for teaching her initiative and building her confidence.

I never knew the dark-haired girl’s name, but she made an impact on me that evening.

Whenever I am in an uncomfortable situation in life, I remember the dark-haired girl. Her concern for me was kind. Her concern for me was pure and genuine.

Just like an angel.