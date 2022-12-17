ROBYN BENJAMIN: A smile that lights up like a Christmas tree

Several years ago, I was in a work culture that grew so toxic that I chose to leave.

Management wanted me to clap my hands for them but didn’t give me the growth opportunities I asked for.

However, in the same workplace, there was an older gentleman named Mr. Manuel Alvarez. My older cohort had a knack for mixing professionalism with kindness.

Most important, Alvarez acknowledged me when no one else did. He looked out for me like an older brother and extended work-related opportunities that no one else did. He respected boundaries. Always!

Mr. Alvarez seemed to be a happy man, with a smile that lit up like a Christmas tree. Yet, he maintained high morals and personal standards. Since then, no one’s professional concern has matched Mr. Alvarez’s. He was stoked about my achievements. My colleague welcomed and acknowledged me positively in a place where drama runs rampant. A venue where people were nosy and critical. A place where I felt unsafe vibes from a younger, married man named Jordan.

One late afternoon, I felt that my legs were growing weak. I anticipated collapsing on the marble floor. No! I couldn’t count on robust but self-centered Jordan to help me walk to my car. However, I knew I could trust Mr. Alvarez. Definitely!

It is Christmas. Jordan, the confused, “child,” will probably be removed from Santa’s list again this year. However, whether Mr. Alvarez is in his native home or North Carolina, may he share his comfort and smile with others the entire holiday season.