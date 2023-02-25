I escaped winter’s coldness by sneaking into an urban coffee shop. Once inside, there was an older man sleeping sideways in a chair.

I noticed he was homeless because his belongings were stuffed into a torn suitcase. I pondered how he became destitute. Was he too old to secure employment? Did an apartment property manager evict him?

When the man naturally woke up, he looked at me and said, “Do you have spare change?” I replied, “Better. Just wait a few minutes.” I approached the counter of the coffee shop and ordered a small sausage and egg biscuit for him.

As I handed the food to him, he emoted surprise and happiness. I could tell he was elated by his large grin, missing a tooth in front.

I was comfortable approaching this homeless man because there were two uniformed police officers enjoying breakfast on the other side of the business establishment, just in case the man became unruly with me.

But the man was of absolutely no danger to me. He was just voraciously hungry. He said, “Thank you, Ma’am.”

Realizing how content the elder was, I enjoyed my coffee and vanished into February’s pouring rain.