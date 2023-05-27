Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sunrise over Bruton Smith Boulevard in Concord heralded the beginning of a recent, beautiful May Friday morning. The morning air was fresh and crisp, unlike the major cities I have traveled to. This particular Friday wasn’t too hot and humid or too cold and chilly. The weather was perfect.

I drove to Union Street to sip iced coffee at Press and Porter Coffee and Pourhouse. All of the baristas were kind and welcoming.

As an avid reader, I went next door to Goldberry Books to notice what new romance novels had come in recently. The staff was knowledgeable and helpful.

In general, I’m not too fond of trash-lined streets. So I was grateful for the recyclable bins in front of Concord’s public library on Union Street. That’s where I immediately recycled plastic cups and straws from my car, which had been there since the day before.

I admired the tree-lined streets of historic Concord. The trees are in full bloom. One of my two favorite magnolia trees was near Gibson Mill; the other was a picturesque magnolia tree on one Kerr Street corner.

I returned to Union Street for lunch and enjoyed dining at Table 11. I ordered a turkey and vegetable wrap and sweet iced tea. For my side dish, I ate two of the french fries. My meal was delicious. The ambiance was comfortable, and the servers were cheerful and congenial.

It doesn’t take a lot to make me happy. Concord’s beauty and southern hospitality truly made my day off from work a worthwhile and joyful day to remember.