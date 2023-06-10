Every year in high school, during homeroom, my classmates and I would fill out a questionnaire for a computer dating survey for minimal funds. The survey was a fundraising project initiated by the high school’s Computer Club.

The data related to musical tastes, favorite makes of cars, American politics, and what would be your ideal weekend afternoon date. The computer would match 10 female students to male students and 10 male students to female students in order of compatibility. The 10 male students were listed as 1-10. Number 1 was the guy I had the most in common with.

Fall of my senior year, I was excited to receive my list of 10 guys. The guy listed at Number 10 was a senior, someone I was “just friends” with already. He was an attention-seeking class clown, and I preferred a guy more shy, smart, sensitive, and genuine.

Eight other male students on my list were in 10th and 11th grade, and because I was in advanced courses, I had no idea who they were. None of my friends knew them either.

However, I did recognize the name of the senior guy listed at Number 1, the person in the high school with whom I had the most in common.

His name was Brody Romany.

Although Brody and I attended different junior high schools, we met in eighth grade, because my friend, who lived in his neighborhood, introduced me to him. Once high school began, I noticed Brody around the large school’s campus and we exchanged smiles. Not only had he become taller, he had become more confident, more friendly, and more attractive. Happiness seemed to follow him everywhere.

I was pleased the computer matched me to Brody. He was a likeable guy, had a sense of humor, and treated everyone with respect and fairness.

In high school, I was shy and studious. I weighed almost 100 pounds, and my 1980s feathered back hairstyle was bigger than I was! So, actually going up to speak to Brody and see if he remembered hanging out with me in this neighborhood, years previous, was not an option.

I wondered what Brody was planning to do after high school graduation. Although I went to college over an hour away from home, during my freshman year of college, I thought about Brody infrequently. To be honest, there was a new batch of college men to get to know.

The following late summer, sad news ran rampant through my hometown. Brody was speeding, and had passed away in a car accident. I didn’t know which driver’s fault it was, nor did I care. I escaped into solitude. I would never be fortunate enough to have the opportunity to become acquainted with this 19-year-old man.

If I had approached Brody during my final year of high school, maybe we would have dated. Maybe we would have gone to the beach with the same group of friends. And maybe the night he was killed, I would have driven him home, and he would still be alive.

“Should of, would of and could of.” As we mature, our hypothetical situations and regrets sometimes have a manner of multiplying. If we allow them to.

I missed out on possibly having a nice friend. A friend that I obviously had a great deal in common with, according to the validity of the computer dating matchup.

I pray for Brody sometimes. And I have promised myself that I will not let another man slip between the cracks of my sidewalk’s life journey.