ROBYN BENJAMIN: Arriving in style at the dinner dance

Many years ago, my community service club, comprised of young professionals, held an annual dinner dance party to recognize our outgoing and new club officers. The event occurred at the same hotel as our monthly meetings.

As the chairperson, I wanted to try something different. So, after reviewing the club’s budget, I booked a dining room at a country club and wrote “Black Tie Requested” on the invitation.

The women, and most of the men, were excited about the new venue and the opportunity to dress up. Women went on shopping trips together. Some found deals on dresses right after prom season. Men were happy to order tuxedos; others already owned one.

However, a few men didn’t like the evening dress attire requested. One man whined, “I don’t want to wear a tux. I am boycotting the party!”

This exclamation upset me. Because my planning committee and I put time into designing invitations and admission tickets, planning a menu, hiring a disc jockey, and arranging for decorations, we had hoped for a large turnout.

Then I remembered what my Dad once told me, “Be concerned with the guests who show up to the party, don’t think about the members who don’t attend.”

The following month, I waited patiently as the RSVPs slowly came in. Finally, over 100 members and guests confirmed they would attend by the reservation deadline.

Almost half the attendees were men. The handful of men who couldn’t afford tuxedos arrived in dark suits. The women enjoyed seeing the men dressed up. More importantly, there were enough men to dance with all the ladies.

It was an evening of networking, picture taking, and spending time with friends while enjoying laughter, a delicious meal, and upbeat music. I didn’t realize it, but the party ended after midnight. Everyone present agreed that the dinner dance was a huge success!

And whatever happened to the guy who “boycotted” the dinner dance? Seated in the second row of the next monthly meeting, he watched me smile as I accepted The Chairperson of The Month Award from the new club president.