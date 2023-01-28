ROBYN BENJAMIN: Biking, bubblegum and the good old days

What has happened to the days gone by?

I used to ride my bicycle to the corner drugstore to buy Bubble Yum Bubblegum, blue eye shadow, and lip gloss.

On weekend evenings in the summer, my friends and I would chase lightning bugs after drinking lemonade on the front porch. Pink lemonade was my favorite beverage.

Tuesday evenings my family sat down to watch “Happy Days,” while I dreamt of what it would be like to have fun times in high school like the characters Richie and his sister, Joanie.

After school, I took gymnastics classes at a cultural arts center. Unfortunately, I broke my mother’s vase while I did my homework of practicing a back walkover in the living room.

Even my earnings from a newspaper carrier’s salary didn’t help to pay for the vase’s replacement!

The radio blasted America’s “Horse With No Name,” and Debbie Boone’s “You Light Up My Life.” The “cool kids” at school said they enjoyed jamming to AC/DC and KISS rock music groups.

In July, America celebrated its Bicentennial celebrations with parades and picnics in parks across our country. At picnics, kids stood in line for hamburgers, hot dogs, and tater tots. One boy behind me, in line, pulled at my braided hair! I threw a water balloon at him.

These are my fond memories of being 10 years old. What are your memories?