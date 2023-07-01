Last June, I wrote a column in the Sunday Life section of the Independent Tribune about a 90-something-year-old gentleman named Earl who has been a widower for several years.

The gentleman continues sitting at a table outside a busy coffee shop and reading novels while conversing with the employees and regulars. My terrier, Buddy, and I befriended the elder, kind man.

After my column and picture of Earl holding Buddy on his lap ran in the Independent Tribune, I received at least two positive comments from Cabarrus County readers. One lady told me Earl looked like “a sweet man” who reminded her of her father.

Last year, my dog, Buddy, and I presented Earl with a Father’s Day card, which happily surprised him.

This year, 2023, I did something more substantial. More meaningful.

Earl had mentioned to me in early May that he was unhappy reading “chick literature novels” that people, primarily women, let him borrow to read and then return.

So I collected books from my peers and parents because Earl loves reading authors such as Grisham, Clancy, Woods, Koontz, and Childs. Everyone was happy to donate books for an important project.

Last Friday, Buddy and I did a good deed. We approached Earl with a tote bag of at least 10 books. Some were hardcover. Some were trade paperbacks with giant print. Earl was overwhelmed with surprise and joy.

Earl thumbed through the books, his smile growing more prominent. Then, he asked to hold Buddy on his lap. While Buddy sat on Earl’s lap, I put the books in Earl’s back seat because they are heavy to carry, and Earl walks with a cane.

Earl repeatedly said, “Thank you. Thank you. Thank you so much! Afterward, he added, “After I read each book, I am going to give them to my neighbors so they can enjoy them, too.”

On a chilly morning, I felt warm inside for giving the books to Earl. Reading novels is his favorite entertainment. As for Buddy, he had the opportunity to see his “Grandpa Earl” and received his sweet reward treat later that morning.

Many elders are comprised of a forgotten population in the United States. I am looking for new ways to bring sunshine into more elders’ lives.