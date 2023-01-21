ROBYN BENJAMIN: Dealing with an adult bully

One Wednesday afternoon, I attended a continuing education course taught at a local college. A loud, obnoxious female classmate sat next to me. First, she boasted about herself to me.

Then she harassed me with a series of questions. The content of each miserable question appalled me, as they required rather personal answers from me. Although I answered each question with yes, no, or silence, I was embarrassed in front of a group of women and men. She should have been embarrassed, too, but she wasn’t. This lady’s tawdry behavior was annoying and a form of adult bullying.

Two nights later, I woke up at 2:15 a.m. I reflected on what my friend, Ann, told me right before she passed away. Ann said, “Robyn, people may be competitive, jealous, or insecure. You must shake your behind and confidently walk away.” I pondered and prayed. Ann’s insight was appropriate for this situation.

No one wants to be embarrassed or verbally abused. Everyone needs to feel respected among peers; age does not make a difference.

I chose not to confront the self-deluded woman. Instead, I walked away.

The support and friendship of others fulfilled me, and eventually, we mutually earned each other’s trust.

Readers, don’t let anyone bully you. Stand up for yourself because you matter to the world around you. You matter to your family, your friends, your church, your school, and your pets.

If a bully becomes a real nuisance, talk to someone you trust. There are plenty of people out there who will treat you with compassion and kindness.