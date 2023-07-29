I go to the local coffee shop when I wake up on Saturday mornings. I am usually clad in jeans, a T-shirt, and flip-flops with a ponytail hairstyle.

One July morning, I was dressed in a black and white dress with matching shoes and a handbag.

A man approached me and asked, “Where are you going today? You look so nice.”

I replied, “I am going to a family brunch.”

I had never noticed this man before, but obviously, he had seen me.

Since that morning, I have tried to dress up a little more every Saturday. I’ll wear dangling or hoop earrings instead of earring studs, and more defined makeup. I substitute jeans and a shirt for a cotton dress. One sizzling morning I wore a large-brimmed straw hat!

Dressing nicely works for men, too. A guy I once dated met me at a shopping mall dressed in a nice suit and tie. As he waited for me outside a costume jewelry shop, I had never seen such a hubbub of women gazing at him as they passed by him. For some women, they walked by him a couple of times!

It’s true; people treat you better when you put effort into choosing what you will wear for the day. More people smile at me. More people hold doors open for me.

And yesterday, a handsome stranger treated me to an ice-cold sweet tea!