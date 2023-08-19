For 29 years, Faye Mullis worked as a compositor for the Independent Tribune (and The Concord Tribune, before the merger).

Faye passed away last Christmas morning. She was the wife of William Hoyle Mullis and the mother of Crystle Mullis Sills and Karen Mullis Nield.

At the newspaper, Richard Smith taught Faye typesetting. She established friendships within the composing department with Richard and men named Wimp and Homer.

Faye’s best friend at the newspaper was Wanda Raduly. Wanda remembers Faye, “She was funny and witty. We both played jokes on each other.”

Sometimes at lunch Faye would send Eric, a man hired at the newspaper to do odd jobs, to pick up fast food lunches from What-A-Burger. “Faye would pay for Eric’s lunch and tip him,” said Wanda.

Faye’s generosity was also extended to her work colleagues when she brought canned green beans into work from her garden for her friends to enjoy.

Faye developed a strong work ethic. For example, she would report to work when it snowed outside. Faye instilled her values into her granddaughter, Krissie Sells.

Krissie remembers her grandma: “Granny taught me common sense. How to mow a lawn. How to build a garden. And to never give up.”

Faye emphasized to Krissie how important it was “to build a garden, not only for yourself but for your neighbors.” Krissie added that her Granny “was always there to give, teach, and help.”

Krissie and her granny attended plays and musicals at the Old Concord Courthouse Theater (OCT) in historic Concord for years.

Faye loved to bake homemade bread. Her daily meal was a “mater” (tomato) sandwich. Wanda explained, “That’s how Faye balanced her meal, with a fork and a biscuit.”

Faye loved animals. All kinds. Her favorite dog was her pet, Snoopy, who was a Feist.

When Faye retired from the Independent Tribune at 65, she became an exemplary caregiver to her mother, Lila.

Krissie reflected on her granny as “a country girl. She had a loving, caring spirit. Her friends were her family.”