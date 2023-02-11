Bruised knees from playing soccer. Drama in the house about the boy, Steele, she likes at school. Hanging out at the shopping mall with her girl group.

My niece is just like I was at 15 years-old.

Everywhere the two of us go, people think that my niece is my daughter. We have even made identical bracelets that we wear when we are together.

When she’s not around, I tell my friends that my niece is as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside. And that’s not a lie!

She recently won a jewelry making contest for a ring she designed from scratch. I wonder if she is going to pursue an artistic field in college?

I am proud of my niece. She works at a nursing home where she serves elders in the dining room for minimal pay. She also assists a woman with her computer-related needs.

To my niece, my family, my friends, everyone in Cabarrus County and Beyond- Happy Valentine’s Day!!