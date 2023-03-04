I was volunteering on an oncology ward of a local hospital. It’s not exactly the happiest place to be. Patients are in different stages of their illnesses. Some nurses are nicer to the patients than others.

I became humble that winter day.

The day began as I was asked, “How is your day going?” I replied, “Rotten!” My hotel arrangements in Europe, where I hope to be traveling, are all out of sorts!”

While volunteering, I was preoccupied with aggravating hotel reservationists, until I observed many of the patients surrounding me.

One lady barely had hair on her head. A gentleman close to my age was crying as he spoke to a social worker due to his sad prognosis.

Suddenly, my hotel issue wasn’t as exasperating as I had once thought. How could I worry about hotel reservations while the patients sitting near me were worried, perhaps, in concern about their last days of life?

I learned on that day how fortunate I should feel to be healthy. To not lose most of my hair. To not lose an unhealthy amount of weight.

More importantly, I learned anxiety over hotel reservations is a very distant second from the grief the oncology patients and their families are feeling in their bodies, minds, and hearts.

I look forward to volunteering on the oncology floor again. I enjoy bringing happiness to others, especially those who need it the most.