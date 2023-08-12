As an elementary school student, I remember shopping for new school supplies and clothes for the upcoming school year. My grandpa worked in a shoe store, and I was always excited to see what new styles he brought in the shoe boxes.

And then there were fresh boxes of crayons. I liked the larger boxes of crayons because they had my favorite crayon color, shocking pink.

Once school began, I was happy to see my friends assigned to the same homeroom. At recess, we jumped rope and practiced gymnastics: cartwheels, round-offs and front walkovers.

I never tried to be the teacher’s pet; my spelling and creative writing spoke for itself. I remember writing essays on summer cookouts, summer camp experiences, and trips to Carowinds amusement park.

In kindergarten and first grade, I rode the school bus with my neighbors. In second and third grade, I walked to school with my friends. In fourth through sixth grade, I rode my bicycle to school. It was terrific to be independent back then too!

After school were soccer practices and dance and gymnastics classes. I also enjoyed acting lessons held at a local high school. I was excited to be cast as an Indian in the youth theater’s production of Peter Pan.

Although I don’t miss the cafeteria food, I miss the charm and innocence of past school days.