I adopted a 6-year-old tortoiseshell female cat from a local animal shelter. My new cat was skinny, so I enriched her meals with proteins and vitamins. As a result, my fur baby looks and feels healthier now.

At first, Miss Meow was shy. Then she demanded two litter boxes on both sides of the house. Just for her! After that, I got a kick out of what a “cattitude” she has!

I recognize her vocal cues indicating that she is hungry, cold or sleepy. Also, when I enter the house, Miss Meow voices her familiar sound announcing, “Yay! Robyn is home!”

In the early evening, Miss Meow prefers to sit and purr. She seems to be content with her living quarters and housemates.

From the beginning, my cat liked being held and petted. Then, a few weeks later, she motioned to me to scratch her belly. But what my cat enjoys the most is a slow head and neck massage!

My feline enjoys napping in the sunbeams from the bonus room window. Then, in the late afternoon, she sits at the window. The cat doesn’t want to miss any of the neighborhood happenings.

At bedtime, the cat chooses to sleep outside the primary bedroom. Perhaps as an additional nighttime security measure!

During my pet’s veterinarian checkups, cat treats of various flavors have been given to her after every appointment. These treats make her visits, and the car rides, worthwhile to her.

My cat is a great companion. She is a “pawsitive” addition to my family. I hope Miss Meow will share happy experiences with my family and me for several years.

Robyn dances when everyone is watching. Although she tries, she has not won the N.C. Education Mega Millions lottery yet.