The taxi cabs drive around narrow cobblestone roads and make turns incredibly quickly. The Trevi Fountain is “magnifico” during the day and a gorgeous backdrop for pictures in the evening.

Colorful Murano glass jewelry and figurines are unique and whimsical. The morning’s cappuccino was hot and foamy, and the late afternoon’s assortment of gelato was smooth and sweet. I had an exciting vacation in Rome, Italy.

The Roman Colosseum was breathtaking. As we approached it, I noticed Roman numerals etched into the side of a wall. This centuries-old preserved historical site was a peaceful place to stroll on a Saturday morning, followed by a lesson in ancient history.

The Italians were charming, and their language had a lovely flow. I sampled cuisine with a gentleman friend named Enrico.

The next day, I was searching for a nondescript post office with a counter to buy postage stamps and slots to put my postcards in. Instead, the post office, called The Poste, boasted a stately exterior and an ornate interior. Moreover, the building gave the appearance of another must-see venue.

The cacophony of the church bells ringing, the motorbikes speeding by, and the laughter of the locals, students, and tourists were part of the overall festivity. It was an immersion in several cultures.

Inside the hotel, there was a glass elevator. It reminded me of the glass elevator in Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory but on a smaller scale. I made friends with the head chef in the hotel’s rooftop restaurant.

I was grateful for sunny weather in an intriguing European city rich in art, architecture, history, and cuisine.

On the last day, I walked down Rome’s Spanish Steps in my new Italian leather shoes.

I hope to return to Italy one day. But for now, I enjoy reflecting on my first unique Roman holiday!